Idaho Has $6.3 Million In Unclaimed Property, Some Could Be Yours

By Courtney
Posted by 
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 18 days ago
Idaho has over $6.3 million dollars in unclaimed property and if some of it is yours, it can be easy to claim. All you really have to do is look up your name and/or your business to see if some of it is supposed to be going to you. If...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho.

