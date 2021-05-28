Spencer Brown – I Was Too Young for 90s Raves EP

Appearing out of a misty silence following the introductory track “Concrete Stars,” we discover shades of a gorgeous melodic color that will only evolve with greater depth as we listen on. There are no synthetics in the mix, and yet it’s as though we’re listening to music constructed out of elements both too pure and too perfect to be from anything organic in this universe. This is the title track in Brielle Brown’s new EP The Well, and it doesn’t take much more than a casual listening session with this song to understand why a lot of music enthusiasts have been getting excited about the arrival of its parent record this coming June. Brown’s lack of hesitation is eclipsed only by her prowess around the recording studio, which comes to her like a God-given gift in every performance here.