Spencer Brown – I Was Too Young for 90s Raves EP
Spencer Brown takes a dive into the deep depths of music as he debuts his I Was Too Young for 90s Raves EP on Insomniac’s Factory 93 Records imprint. It consists of three mind melting tracks that take you through timeless grooves. The UK sensation has made a name for himself in all things progressive and now he’s stepping out and hitting us with some melodic techno with euphoric house. This mini compilation is afterhours deep house at its finest.www.edmtunes.com