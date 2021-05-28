Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spencer Brown – I Was Too Young for 90s Raves EP

By Nina Chiang
EDMTunes
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer Brown takes a dive into the deep depths of music as he debuts his I Was Too Young for 90s Raves EP on Insomniac’s Factory 93 Records imprint. It consists of three mind melting tracks that take you through timeless grooves. The UK sensation has made a name for himself in all things progressive and now he’s stepping out and hitting us with some melodic techno with euphoric house. This mini compilation is afterhours deep house at its finest.

www.edmtunes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave#Madness#Deep House#Electro House#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthehollywooddigest.com

Brielle Brown’s new EP The Well

Appearing out of a misty silence following the introductory track “Concrete Stars,” we discover shades of a gorgeous melodic color that will only evolve with greater depth as we listen on. There are no synthetics in the mix, and yet it’s as though we’re listening to music constructed out of elements both too pure and too perfect to be from anything organic in this universe. This is the title track in Brielle Brown’s new EP The Well, and it doesn’t take much more than a casual listening session with this song to understand why a lot of music enthusiasts have been getting excited about the arrival of its parent record this coming June. Brown’s lack of hesitation is eclipsed only by her prowess around the recording studio, which comes to her like a God-given gift in every performance here.
Musicedmidentity.com

STAR SEED Delivers Their Debut EP on Ophelia

STAR SEED creates an absolutely magical atmosphere with their eight-track, debut EP, Innerspace, which is out now on Ophelia Records!. Electronic duo STAR SEED was formed only last year but in that short time have made a lasting impression in the dance music scene. Tracks such as “Escape,” “The Only Thing,” and “I’m Outside” have captivated listeners with the raw emotion and truly unique display of sound design found within them. You can’t help but be whisked away to a divine land when listening through one of their songs.
MusicEDMTunes

Skrillex, Noisia, Josh Pan, and Dylan Brady Team Up On ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’

Skrillex takes a haunting but talented turn by releasing his new track ‘Supersonic (my Existence)’ which is a mega-collaboration alongside powerhouses Noisia, Josh Pan, and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady. Skrillex is known for leading the industry in new styles of electronic music and he is continuing to do just that with the wave of his new releases.
Musicthis song is sick

Dreamers Delight Shares Dreamy Future Bass Gem “The Journey,” Announces New EP

Dreamers Delight is on a hot streak. The Denver based producer and DJ has put together a string of dope releases recently, and his latest, “The Journey,” comes with an announcement of a new body of work. Dreamers Delight has officially unveiled plans for a new EP titled Atlas, which is set to drop later this summer on August 13, via Nettwerk Records.
Musicedmidentity.com

Find a Darker Groove with This EDCLV 2021 neonGARDEN Playlist

In honor of the dazzling EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup, we’ve curated a playlist for each stage and today we bring you the sounds of the neonGARDEN!. Welcome back to our special playlist mini-series where we will be delivering you curated beats from each major stage at EDC Las Vegas 2021. Yesterday, we sent you straight up to trance heaven with the music of quantumVALLEY and today we’re tunneling deep into the underground to bring you the sounds of neonGARDEN, the Factory 93 Experience. This is the stage to be if you need to get your house and techno fix – and from the looks of the lineup, you may as well strap yourself in tight for what will be the ride of your life!
Musicgratefulweb.com

Poggy releases sophomore EP, "No More I"

“ ” is the newest EP from Poggy also known as Mary-Anne Hatton following up her debut album “Woman”. The UK based singer songwriter and musician grew up in a family of 6 on the Kent coastal town of Deal. Music filled the house during these early years and it was through playing, singing and harmonizing with her 4 sisters that her musical foundation was cast. Poggy’s music mixes elements of jazz, world and folk to create a kaleidoscopic journey through song.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Jon Casey, capshun stay lucid on ‘Fever Dream’

Capshun and Jon Casey—profiled in Dancing Astronaut’s 5 Under 15K, a feature that spotlights rising acts with 15K or fewer Soundcloud or Spotify followers—are a veritable “Fever Dream” on Jadū Dala. The tie-up brings the heat with a slow and syncopated chant that fluidly evolves into an assembly of building kicks. Packaged with crowd-pleasing bass, “Fever Dream” is available to stream below.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Kayzo forges bass and pop-punk blend on new single ‘Poison’ with Paris Shadows

Kayzo continues to break genre barriers as his latest collaboration “Poison” with Paris Shadows lands on his own label Welcome Records. The Texas-born DJ has continued to add to a stocky list of pop-punk collaborators having intertwined with the likes of Frank Zummo, Papa Roach, Kyle Pavone, Matty Mullins, Alex Gaskarth, and more as “Poison” follows up on Kayzo’s menacing remix of Illenium‘s collaboration with iann dior, “First Time.”
Musicedmidentity.com

Getting to Know HVMZA and His Unique House Sound

After the release of his latest tune “Lloro Yo,” Belgian artist HVMZA swung by to chat about his Turkish and Arabic roots and plenty more!. If there’s one thing that holds true about dance music, it’s that artists can come from all walks of life with their influences in tow to create some sensational music – and that’s exactly what HVMZA has done. This rising Belgian artist continues to craft up some stunning releases for house music lovers to consume that incorporate a range of styles from afro, tech, and deep house to hip-hop and traditional African music. Pair that with his Turkish and Arabic roots and the combination is one hefty helping of beats that you’ll quickly fall in love with.
Musicthis song is sick

PREMIERE | Biscits Unleashes Retro House Anthem “Your Body”

Today’s banger comes to us courtesy of British producer Biscits, with the retro inspired house tune “Your Body.”. Biscits has been on an absolute tear over the last year, with releases on Diplo’s Higher Ground label and several singles within the last few months. This latest addition adds another stellar track to his roster. Out via Sonny Fodera’s label SOLOTOKO, this track is sure to make its way to dancefloors everywhere this summer.
Brooklyn, NYedm.com

DANK Links With Frankie Bones for Hypnotic Techno Track, "I Can't Stop Raving"

After Brooklyn-based dance music veteran DANK previously mentioned that he's "sitting on a wealth of new music," that statement is proving to be true. Following the release of his rave-ready remix of Jason Cluff's "Here For Music" just weeks ago, the techno titan has returned with an original track alongside Frankie Bones, another venerated New York techno tastemaker.
Beauty & Fashionweraveyou.com

Adam Beyer & DJ Rush debut collab on ‘Restore My Soul’ EP: Listen

With collaborations in the industry far from few, it becomes extra special when two legendary artists team up and provide their millions of fans with a unique musical production! This time round, Techno titans Adam Beyer and DJ Rush have blessed their fans alike with the release of a Four track-EP, ‘Restore My Soul.’ A first-time collaboration for both artists, the ‘Restore My Soul’ EP can be seen as a letter of respect and admiration between each other.
Musicmagneticmag.com

TSHA Announces New Ninja Tune EP 'OnlyL,' Shares Summery Title Track

TSHA has announced a new EP titled OnlyL that will be released later this summer on Ninja Tune. She has released the title track today that features vocals from NIMMO. This is another slice of summery house music from TSHA just right for the season. The three-track EP will arrive...
Musicmixmag.net

Yves Tumor releases new single ‘Jackie’

Yves Tumor has shared a new single titled ‘Jackie’. Check it here. The track was co-written/produced by Chris Greatti, who has previously collaborated with the likes of Yungblud and Poppy. Read this next: Warp 30: "Every time there's an anniversary, we subvert the idea of patting ourselves on the back"
Musicthenocturnaltimes.com

Shingo Nakamura Delivers Anticipated Album ‘Glow’ on Monstercat

Progressive house tastemaker and producer Shingo Nakamura released his highly anticipated third album, Glow, via Monstercat. The project arrives with eleven original songs and nine extended mixes, embodying the weightless yet powerful sound design and euphoric melodies that Shingo is known for. Glow is a stunning representation of unification with the sound design making the entire body of work feel as though it were one long progressive song. The album features nature sounds and various sonic complexities with keys, pads, synths, and drums showcasing the attention to production detail every song features.
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Dance to Trance and Listen to This EDCLV 2021 quantumVALLEY Playlist

In honor of the dazzling EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup, we’ve curated a playlist for each stage starting with the sounds of quantumVALLEY!. Words alone simply won’t do justice for the elation we’re all feeling as the gates for EDC Las Vegas officially open on October 22, especially after a year of worldwide panic and loss. Many of us thought that we would never be able to pick up the pieces but here we are, getting ready to converge once again, under the electric sky. To celebrate the homecoming we’re taking this week to deliver a playlist from each major stage, beginning with quantumVALLEY!