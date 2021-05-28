Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

AUDI AT THE BIGGEST MOTORSPORT FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

By sportscarracingnews
sportscarracingnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nürburgring 24 Hours from June 3 to 6 is one of the most important races of the year for Audi Sport customer racing: With a track length of 25 kilometers, a 24-hour race duration and more than 120 participants, it is the race of superlatives worldwide. Audi Sport has clinched five victories with the R8 LMS at the endurance classic since 2012. At the same time, the legendary Nordschleife is the venue for a demanding baptism of fire this time: The second generation of the Audi RS 3 LMS makes its race debut at the Nürburgring in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

sportscarracingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Frijns
Person
René Rast
Person
Markus Winkelhock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Indy Car#Race Cars#Lms#Wtcr#Fia#Frenchman#Dutch#Belgian#Dtm#Phoenix Racing#Ws Racing#Imsa#Rtl Nitro#Comtoyou Dhl Team#Comtoyou Team#Za D D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Belgium
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsblackbookmotorsport.com

BlackBook Motorsport Bulletin

This website is unofficial and is not associated in any way with the Formula One group of companies. F1, FORMULA ONE, FORMULA 1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trade marks of Formula One Licensing B.V. © SportsPro Media Limited. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy;...
MotorsportsGalion Inquirer

IMSA runs at Mid-Ohio over the weekend

The 2021 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season got off to a good start over the weekend with the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. That race was held Sunday afternoon, while a few support races took place on both Saturday and Sunday. A total of five races were held. Besides the WeatherTech Championship, there also were two MX-5 Cup events, as well as the Michelin Pilot Challenge and Prototype Challenge.
CarsThe Car Connection

2022 Audi Q5

The 2022 Audi Q5 crossover SUV goes long on everyday virtue—and on nimble road manners in the sporty SQ5 edition. What kind of car is the 2022 Audi Q5? What does it compare to?. The Q5 is Audi’s mid-size, five-seat crossover SUV, flanked by the smaller Q3 and the bigger...
Carssupercars.net

Best 6-Cylinder Engines Ever Produced

In this modern automotive era, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to the wide array of supercars, hypercars and now EVs, to choose from. At this level of the game, the V12 engine is often seen as the standard bearer, while a V8 is the lowest benchmark. It’s no wonder the 6-cylinder engine often gets overlooked, despite continuing to power some of the world’s greatest sports cars and supercars. This isn’t just hyperbole. Case in point: the Porsche 911.
Motorsportseasybranches.com

Federal Motorsport tyre

Singapore Grand Prix CANCELLED due to Covid travel rules as F1 consider other three race alternatives. F1 2021: Max VS Lewis nos BASTIDORES, Bottas #CHATEADO, Emerson 'pistola' e mais | DIRETO DO PADDOCK. DAS Motorsport, DAS Series XIX, Tokyo y sus muros del diablo!!. Federal Motorsport tyre. Sports tyre Good...
Carsboxden.com

Where my Audi drivers

GTI Clubsport or its better handling big brother the Audi S3. I wont even school you on the RS3 or Golf TCR. I have a lot more experience and I know much more about these cars and this brand than you. Dont try so hard next time. You don't know...
Motorsportsmyracepass.com

June 4th at Limaland Motorsports Park

Schedule Update - Tomorrow night I'll be racing the #10 Epoxy Systems International 410 Sprint at Limaland Motorsports Park as part of the 19th Annual Keysor Memorial race night. Looking forward to some great racing and my 1st time on the dirt at this track!
CarsCarscoops

Audi Teases New RS 3, Will Arrive In America Next Year

The redesigned RS 3 is inching closer to production as Audi has kicked off the teaser campaign for the high-performance sedan and hatchback. Shown wearing RS-branded wraps, the models have an aggressive front fascia with a unique mesh grille. The cars have also been equipped with sportier air intakes, unique ducting and a front splitter.
Motorsportsmotorward.com

Motorsport racing secrets of the industry

Motorsport racing has changed dramatically throughout the years – from its humble beginnings to its current state as a multibillion-dollar industry. However, there are a few things that have remained constant. Long before the first cars began clattering down the roads, people used horses as the main means of transportation....
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Snetterton BTCC: Brilliant Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

With no success ballast on his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50, Sutton opted for the soft option tyre, and was already up to seventh by the end of the opening lap. Just before half-distance, Sutton passed Ollie Jackson for second into the Wilson hairpin, and on the ninth lap of 12 he managed to get ahead of first-race winner Colin Turkington, who had led all the way from pole position, into the Agostini left-hander.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Toyota Takes Another WEC 1-2 at Portimao

A COVID-related delay has pushed the 24 Hours of Le Mans out of its traditional June date for the second time in two years, extending Toyota's road to their fourth consecutive win in the 24 hour classic another two months. That road started with a WEC win at Spa, and it continues today with the second win in as many races for their GR010 Hypercars.
MotorsportsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW Building Brand-New Endurance Race Car

Earlier rumors about BMW's return to endurance racing turned out to be true. It was confirmed by the man in charge of the M division, Markus Flasch. Instead of issuing a press release, Flasch posted an image of the BMW V12 LMR, which won Le Mans in 1999. Underneath the image, he mentions Daytona 2023.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

Ingram, who started from fourth on the grid, instantly moved up to third, and then hunted down the front-row-sitting West Surrey Racing-run BMWs of Tom Oliphant and Stephen Jelley. Jelley led from reversed-grid pole ahead of the sister BMW of Oliphant, but locked up into the Wilson hairpin on the...
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

WEC talking points: Toyota wins its 100th race

Japanese giant emerges victorious from Portuguese WEC round, although Alpine beats it to pole position. Toyota won its 100th sports car race at Portimão yesterday, although Alpine, running a grandfathered LMP1 racer, made the new Toyota GR010 Hybrid hypercar work hard. In fact, Alpine claimed pole position, thanks to Matthieu...
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

WEC – TOYOTA TAKES HARD-FOUGHT 1-2; FERRARI LOCKS-OUT TOP SPOTS IN LMGTE PRO – NEWPAPER24

WEC – TOYOTA TAKES HARD-FOUGHT 1-2; FERRARI LOCKS-OUT TOP SPOTS IN LMGTE PRO. Spherical 2 of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship noticed an epic battle for victory in every of the lessons, with Toyota Gazoo Racing taking a 1-2 on the head of the 32 automotive subject on the finish of the 8 Hours of Portimão. The #8 Toyota GR010-Hybrid, pushed by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Kazuki Nakajima, took a final gasp win after being challenged by the #7 Toyota within the ultimate quarter-hour of the race and a race lengthy problem by the #36 Alpine Elf Matmut A480-Gibson.
Carssgcarmart.com

Audi Reviews

Facelift - Audi Q5 Mild Hybrid 2.0 TFSI qu S tronic S Line (A) Extensive updates on the Audi Q5 keeps it fresh yet familiar. Julian Kho, Photos by Low Fai Ming | 1,025 views | Audi Reviews. The new Audi Q7 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class deliver slightly different interpretations...
Motorsportsbimmerfile.com

BMW to Return to LeMans and IMSA

BMW is set to return to endurance racing and more specifically the LeMans 24 Hours and IMSA. The long expected announcement was made last week with a teaser image of the LeMans winning LMR. The first race is targeted to be the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona with LeMans to likely follow later that year. It’s unclear whether BMW intends to race all or part of the IMSA or WEC calendar but the intent is to “fulfill the prerequisites to challenge for overall victory at the most iconic endurance races in the world from 2023,” according to BMW M Head Markus Flasch.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Ex-Formula 1 trio win WEC round at Portimao

Ex-Formula 1 drivers Brendon Hartley, Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi were victorious in the 8 Hours of Portimao in the World Endurance Championship. Kamui Kobayashi, along with Jose Maria Lopez – who had been due to be in Formula 1 after signing with the failed USF1 team in 2010 – and Mike Conway, were locked in a race-long battle with their sister Toyota car, which had fellow ex-F1 colleagues Brendon Hartley, Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi piloting the #8 car in Portugal.