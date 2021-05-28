AUDI AT THE BIGGEST MOTORSPORT FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

The Nürburgring 24 Hours from June 3 to 6 is one of the most important races of the year for Audi Sport customer racing: With a track length of 25 kilometers, a 24-hour race duration and more than 120 participants, it is the race of superlatives worldwide. Audi Sport has clinched five victories with the R8 LMS at the endurance classic since 2012. At the same time, the legendary Nordschleife is the venue for a demanding baptism of fire this time: The second generation of the Audi RS 3 LMS makes its race debut at the Nürburgring in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.