Marinette County receives over three-million dollars from the American Rescue Plan

Johnson County seeks community feedback on how to invest $29.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The sixth and final public input session will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, in the Johnson County Health and Human Services Building, Room 203 B/C, 855 S. Dubuque Street, Iowa City. Facilitators will present a summary of public input received to date. Public comment will follow the presentation. A Spanish-language interpreter will be present at the meeting. If you require any other language interpretation or reasonable accommodation, please contact Keshia Fields, Inclusion and Equity Specialist, at [email protected] or 319-688-5818.

