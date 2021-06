I don’t know about you, but I love pizza. I enjoy eating it, but I also enjoy making it. It’s kind of the ultimate artist’s food. Now, let’s get one thing out of the way: I do not have my own dough recipe. Find a dough recipe and use that for this. The one I used was pretty good but I feel like it could’ve risen a bit more and had more body to it. Anyway, this is a perfect pizza for a nice summer evening.