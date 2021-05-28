CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route Analysis: Los Angeles-Belize

By David Casey
routesonline.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleBelize will be served by Alaska Airlines from Los Angeles and Seattle, beginning in November. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has revealed further details about its planned service to Belize, which will become the fourth foreign country it flies to, joining Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. The airline said earlier this...

www.routesonline.com

