Following a rather rainy spell during May, the arrival of June has provided hope that all is not lost and summery weather is on the horizon. If you’re lucky enough to have some outdoor space – big or small – you may be looking for ways to give it an upgrade. Whether that’s in the shape of a new lawnmower to tend to the grass, an updated barbeque for hosting alfresco gatherings or simply a sun lounger from which to enjoy the rays, there’s a host of designs out there. Inevitably, this might be a rather costly endeavour, so it pays to...