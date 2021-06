(Updated) WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PRIMER 5/28: Further Build Towards Hell in a Cell, Usos vs. Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Defend Tag Titles

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of WWE Smackdown on FOX!. - Backstage Roman talks with Jey as Jimmy makes his out to the ring to Roman's surprise before saying that Roman got he and his brother disqualified in their tag title rematch last week on purpose before calling Roman jealous and that he sees through Roman's mind games and that he knows Roman is trying to tear Jey away from him. Jimmy then says that tonight he promises that he's going to do something that he won't regret before leaving as Roman tells Jey to take care of Jimmy as Jey leaves.