Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Garett Bischoff talks Eric Bischoff, riding with TNA legends, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In an interview with the It’s Our House podcast, Garett Bischoff spoke about his time with TNA, working with his father, Eric Bischoff, and riding with TNA legends. Bischoff said that he always wanted to be in the wrestling business...

www.pwtorch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
James Storm
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Eric Bischoff
Person
Christopher Daniels
Person
Garett Bischoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tna#Combat#Tna#Impact Wrestling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Won’t Consider a Full-Time Wrestling Return

Eric Bischoff isn’t interested in returning to wrestling on a full-time basis, and he discussed his reasons in a new interview. Bischoff spoke with the Angle Podcast and was asked about a potential return to the wrestling industry on a full-time basis and discussed his reasons for why. “It’s hard...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff On Why WWE Released Talent, WWE Not Being Worried About AEW

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks with host Eric Bischoff, the former WCW President talked about the recent talent released by WWE. In this latest round of releases, WWE parted ways with Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. There was speculation that the recent budget cuts could be leading towards a sale of the company, although an that does not appear to be the case.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Eric Bischoff doesn't believe he will work in wrestling anymore

A sudden and apparently definitive announcement, even if in wrestling one can never "say never" by definition. Eric Bischoff, however, seems convinced of the fact of him, and in an interview with Joey Karni for 'The Angle Podcast', he stated that he has no intention of ever playing any role in the discipline again.
WWEringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Says WWE’s Recent Cuts Are A Good Business Decision

WWE has been releasing several employees including WWE Superstars for the past few months, which began with the company releasing the likes of Samoa Joe and Mickie James in April. Since then, several WWE Superstars from NXT and the main roster were released. The latest slew of COVID-19 budget cuts...
WWEringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Isn’t In The Same Universe As WWE

Eric Bischoff is a veteran in the pro wrestling business and is undoubtedly one of the greatest minds to have ever worked in it. He is well aware of the changing landscape of pro wrestling as well. The Wednesday Night Wars between WWE and AEW began in October 2019 as...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Finally Realizes Who Came Up With “New World Order” Term In WCW

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about the creation of the nWo and where the idea for the name came from. While doing a watch-along for the WCW Monday Nitro before Bash at the Beach 1996, where the nWo was formed, Larry Zybysko on commentary spoke about the Outsiders interfering on the show and said “there will be a new world order in professional wrestling” this Sunday. Bischoff candidly said he had never remembered hearing Zybysko mention the name of the group before.
WWE411mania.com

Titus O’Neil On His Reaction To Hulk Hogan Getting Booed At Wrestlemania

In an interview with DAZN, Titus O’Neil spoke about Hulk Hogan getting boos from the crowd at Wrestlemania 37, when the two were co-hosts for the event. Here are highlights:. On being a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: “I appreciate the vote of confidence. I think that every last one of us has done some extraordinary work. This is the second year in a row that I’ve been named a finalist. Not many people can say that. That in itself shows that the work that not only those guys are doing but what I’m doing is consistent. I’m really looking forward to seeing what the outcome is. But at the end of the day, the work is still continuing just like I did last year, even though I came up short of being the big prize winner. I think we all were great prize winners because our platforms were given an opportunity to be shown in a way in which sports and entertainment sometimes, I think, people take for granted. The work that so many athletes and entertainers put in behind closed doors and the significance that they make in their respective communities.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Real Fight’ With Jey Uso Leaks

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 6/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (6-14-16) Keller & Powell talk Raw analysis, MITB predictions, Seth-Rollins, Styles-Cena, TNA Slammiversary, Roster Split, more with live callers and emails (152 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (6-14-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They talk about the previous night’s Raw with a focus on the Ambrose Asylum reunion of The Shield and the A.J. Styles-John Cena contract signing, plus TNA Slammiversary and TNA’s financial difficulties, MITB predictions, some Roster Split conjecture, and more.
WWEshorelinemedia.net

Wrestling legend Ric Flair talks 'WWE Most Wanted Treasures'

Hall of Fame wrestler Rick Flair discusses his episode of “WWE Most Wanted Treasures,” which airs Sunday, June 20 on A&E. The series follows memorabilia enthusiasts who search for lost WWE artifacts. Flair also reveals the origins of his iconic “Whooo” catchphrase. (June 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Vickie Guerrero pays tribute to Dominik Mysterio

WWE fans will remember how Dominik Mysterio made his first TV appearance back in 2005, ending up at the center of the historic feud between his father Rey and his great friend Eddie Guerrero. The aforementioned rivalry continued until SummerSlam, where Rey defeated the late Eddie by securing the right to keep custody of Dominik.
WWEf4wonline.com

WOL: RAW, Alexa, EVA MARIE COHORT, ratings, NXT tonight, more!

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including RAW from Monday night, Alexa Bliss, EVA MARIE'S COHORT, Smackdown and AEW ratings, NXT tonight with Regal's big announcement, and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Jarrett Reveals The Original Idea Behind The X-Division In TNA, More

During the latest edition of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, Jeff Jarrett commented on the original idea behind the X-Division in TNA, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the original idea behind the X Division in TNA: “When you promote lesser...
WWE411mania.com

WWF Wrestling Challenge (11.8.1986) Review

-Originally aired November 8, 1986. -Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan. GEORGE “The Animal” STEELE & JUNKYARD DOG vs. JOE MIRTO & AL NAVARRO. -Mirto tries a sneak attack, and Steele totally ignores it and just starts beating the hell out of him. Steele tags Dog and Gorilla reacts like it’s some kind of brilliant strategy. We get the weirdest ending as Mirto just sandbags the shit out of an attempted slam, so Dog pretty much just puts him down and pins him. Referee counts two and stops even though Mirto didn’t kick out, and the referee, JYD, and Mirto just straight up have a conversation in plain sight, and the referee begins counting again, and this time he makes it to three. So the WWF had the means for post-production at that point but opted not to use them here. Hot garbage.