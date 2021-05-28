Garett Bischoff talks Eric Bischoff, riding with TNA legends, more

In an interview with DAZN, Titus O’Neil spoke about Hulk Hogan getting boos from the crowd at Wrestlemania 37, when the two were co-hosts for the event. Here are highlights:. On being a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: “I appreciate the vote of confidence. I think that every last one of us has done some extraordinary work. This is the second year in a row that I’ve been named a finalist. Not many people can say that. That in itself shows that the work that not only those guys are doing but what I’m doing is consistent. I’m really looking forward to seeing what the outcome is. But at the end of the day, the work is still continuing just like I did last year, even though I came up short of being the big prize winner. I think we all were great prize winners because our platforms were given an opportunity to be shown in a way in which sports and entertainment sometimes, I think, people take for granted. The work that so many athletes and entertainers put in behind closed doors and the significance that they make in their respective communities.”