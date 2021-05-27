Flipping the foodservice script

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials in San Francisco closed the dining room of the only In-N-Out in the city after the restaurant failed to follow COVID-19 protocols.
Since August, the city requires proof of vaccination in order to enter public spaces such as bars and restaurants.
The San Francisco Department of Public Health said that it informed the In-N-Out several times about the policies, however, the restaurant continued to disregard the mandate.
A similar situation occurred at another In-N-Out location in Pleasant Hill, just east of San Francisco. The restaurant was also cited and fined twice, $250 for the first violation, $500...
