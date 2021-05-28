Idaho Has $6.3 Million In Unclaimed Property, Some Could Be Yours

According to the New York State Comptrollers office, they have amassed a fortune...only it's not theirs to keep and they actually want to give it back to the rightful owners. I was shocked when I searched my name and found that I had unclaimed money from some stock dividends that I never received last year. When I first saw my name and address on the list my mind started to race with possibilities. Could it be some long-lost relative that left me millions in their will? Could it be a sweepstake that I won and never received? Or maybe it's property taxes that I overpaid and now I'm getting a refund? No, it was two very tiny dividend checks from some stocks I own that have done nothing, but lose value in the market...but on the right side, I have just enough money to pay for three gallons of gas in my Jeep...yea!