Mississippi fails at public defense

By J. Robertson
empowerms.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from Empower Mississippi gives Mississippi a failing grade for its policies related to public defense. Grading Justice gives Mississippi a grade of “F” for its policies related to public defense. The right to an adequate defense has been recognized as a constitutional guarantee by the United States Supreme Court, and while states are required to provide access to public counsel, the quality of that public defense varies widely between jurisdictions.

