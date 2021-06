Ear-to-ear grins spread across each face. “Incredible!” “Home Run!” “More agile than I expected!” were the accolades from some who piloted the new Everglades 455 Center Console. We were on a sea trial of the new flagship 45 as the boat arrived in South Florida for a dealer demo. Sean Hickey, Everglades Regional Sales Manager, took the boat on its maiden voyage from Destin, around the West Coast of Florida, up around the tip to Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale—en route to New England. Boaters just stared as we made our way out of Hillsboro Inlet—a tricky passageway to the Atlantic where a stiff headwind and 3-5’ seas awaited.