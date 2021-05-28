Your Turn: Palestinians are an invisible people, but light will prevail

Israel is transferring between 1 and 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Palestinian health to boost immunization in the West Bank and Gaza territories. The decision, which puts an end to months of hesitation by the Israeli government in the face of international requests for health cooperation with its closest neighbors, follows an exchange, as announced by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office on Friday. After having immunized almost its entire adult population, Israel now gives up part of its strategic stocks of coronavirus medication “which will expire soon” in exchange for receiving at the beginning of next fall an equivalent consignment that the Palestinian Authority had acquired from Pfizer for delivery between September and October.