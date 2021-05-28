Your Turn: Palestinians are an invisible people, but light will prevail

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMy father held the hand of his little brother as they escaped into invisibility. My grandfather carried a box with a few gold coins and documents certifying his legal ownership of property in Palestine. Behind them, bombing and bloodshed; in front of them, the border of Lebanon. My family crossed that line of refuge into Lebanon in 1948. My father and grandfather would live as refugees in Beirut until their deaths.

