NY Family Donates Hair To Wigs For Kids
A family from Claverack, New York is donating their hair to Wigs For Kids. That includes seven-year-old Jonni, eight-year-old Sky, and their uncle Christopher Kinney – who each donated at least 12-inches of hair. Hudson Valley 360 caught up with their grandmother, who explains the idea came up after she suggested a haircut for her youngest granddaughter. Uncle Chris had given his hair years ago to Wigs For Kids, which makes wigs for cancer patients and he put together the donation idea.
Source: Hudson Valley 360