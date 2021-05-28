Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

NY Family Donates Hair To Wigs For Kids

Posted by 
710 WOR
710 WOR
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJKQ5_0aEcuZHk00

A family from Claverack, New York is donating their hair to Wigs For Kids. That includes seven-year-old Jonni, eight-year-old Sky, and their uncle Christopher Kinney – who each donated at least 12-inches of hair. Hudson Valley 360 caught up with their grandmother, who explains the idea came up after she suggested a haircut for her youngest granddaughter. Uncle Chris had given his hair years ago to Wigs For Kids, which makes wigs for cancer patients and he put together the donation idea.

Source: Hudson Valley 360

710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
323
Followers
296
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Cancer#Haircut#Charity#Ny Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
CharitiesMarietta Daily Journal

Buckhead's Botica donates $25K to Frank Ski Kids Foundation

Botica by Chef Mimmo, a Buckhead restaurant specializing in Mexican and Spanish cuisine, recently donated $25,000 to the Frank Ski Kids Foundation, a nonprofit that exposes children to science, technology, athletics and the arts through outdoor and other programs. Botica owner Mimmo Alboumeh and radio personality Frank Ski, who started...
Charitiesnorthcentralpa.com

Camp K receives $2k donation during Kids Rock event

Fishers, In. - TCC, a subsidiary of Round Room LLC, the largest Verizon Authorized Retailer in the U.S., recently held its second annual Kids Rock Community Event. During the event, TCC selected 25 in-person children's camps across the country to receive a $2,000 donation to cover expenses as children return for the summer. The company donated $50,000 in total this year.
Charitiesabc17news.com

Wig charities see spike in donations from Canadians’ pandemic hair

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Canadian charities that create wigs for children in need are seeing a spike in donations as some people have now gone more than a year without a trim. Wigs for Kids Canada, a non-profit organization based out of St. Catharines, Ont. that designs wigs made...
Buda, TXhaysfreepress.com

Cut-a-thon yields wigs for kids

Two Girl Scout Troops from Buda and the owner of Buda’s Salon One 12, Rebecca Acosta-Ojeda, partnered in a benefit to collect hair for wigs. It’s a project called Wigs for Kids, a program that has been providing hair replacement and support for children who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy, radiation therapy, Alopecia, Trichotillomania, burns and other medical issues at no cost to children or their families.
Whitley County, INfortwaynesnbc.com

Huge diaper donation goes a long way for families in Whitley County

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA21) -- BABE of Whitley County received a big donation of diapers this week, thanks to Hello Bello. Hello Bello was founded by celebrities Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shephard. They donated 20,000 diapers to BABE. Hello Bello helps families with essential items for babies. That's exactly...
Cinnaminson, NJIdaho8.com

8-yo donates hair for good cause

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) — An 8-year-old boy in Cinnaminson, New Jersey spent the last three years growing his hair out, all to donate it to other children. Andrew White IV chopped off more than a foot of hair at Paige Reese Salon on June 1. The donation will go...
Advocacyitemfix.com

10 Indian girl has her hair cut off and donate it to cancer patients

In this clip, a 24-year-old girl gets a bold haircut to help women going through cancer treatment. Varsha Kumawat usually doesn't like going to the hairdresser. However, when she found out that cancer patients lose their hair, she decided to do something for them. Kumawat donated her hair to a...
Charitiesrescue.org

How to help families through in-kind donations

Sending a gift of in-kind goods is a great way to support families in San Diego. Please contact SanDiego [at] Rescue.org if you have questions about any of the lists below. Feel free to share the wish list links with others who might like to help provide these items!. Send...
Marshfield, WIWEAU-TV 13

Family donates weighted bears to go to mothers of stillborn babies

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For 34 weeks, Kara and Matt Houck were preparing to become first-time parents. Then, Kara noticed her son, Vincent, was not moving. The Minnesota couple went to the hospital to check for a heartbeat. “They told me those unfortunate words that there is no heartbeat,” Kara...
CharitiesCape Gazette

Family Promise donates to Lighthouse for Broken Wings

Family Promise of Southern Delaware board members recently presented a check to Toni Short of Lighthouse for Broken Wings, A Sheltering Heart. This donation will sponsor a storage unit for families who have left the motel shelter and have nowhere to store their off-season items. Members of Family Promise of...
Avalon, CAthecatalinaislander.com

Kid Ventures Preschool gets big donation

Catalina Kid Ventures Preschool Board President Anni Marshall hold major donation check from Carlene Malin. CKV Director Carol Burcombe and two of the children complete the ceremony. Malin, who lives in Yucca Valley and Montana, spends a week in Avalon every year, and has been a major donor to the non profit preschool for 10 years.