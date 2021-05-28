Kyrie Irving's Comments On Boston Fans Raise Questions Of How Much Athletes Are Valued

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have been on a roll in the playoffs although there have been some games where the team has gone completely cold. Game 3 against the Boston Celtics turned out to be one of those games and last night against the Milwaukee Bucks, it happened all over again. The Nets struggled to score and in the end, they were defeated by a score of 86-83, which is reminiscent of a game from the 2000s.