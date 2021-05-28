Cancel
Kyrie Irving's Comments On Boston Fans Raise Questions Of How Much Athletes Are Valued

Cover picture for the articleBoston's TD Garden is known to be a rough place for opponents, especially during the playoffs. Still, Brooklyn Nets star and former Celtic Kyrie Irving raised eyebrows when he addressed the possible animus he might face from Boston fans in his first return to the Garden on Friday night since leaving the team two years ago. Irving's Nets currently have a 2-0 lead over the Celtics in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

NBAYardbarker

Real reason Celtics traded Kemba Walker

The Boston Celtics’ decision to trade away Kemba Walker shortly after their season came to a disappointing conclusion stunned a lot of people. In the immediate aftermath, an obvious question presented itself: why?. Why make this move, and why do it so suddenly?. Obviously there was chatter of Boston blowing...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Nets not rushing James Harden back despite Kyrie Irving's injury

Ben Golliver: Nets Coach Steve Nash said that James Harden’s hamstring recovery timeline will be handled separately from Kyrie Irving’s Game 4 ankle injury: “I think it’s an independent case. I don’t want James to be rushed back.”. 14 hours ago – via Twitter malika_andrews. Malika Andrews: When asked to...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Scary Photo of Kyrie Irving's Ankle Turn

Kyrie Irving's ankle turn on Sunday afternoon during Game 4 was not pretty, and the scary photo can be seen below from ESPN's Rachel Nichols in a Tweet. Nichols also reported after the game, that Irving who left Game 4 in the first-half with a sprained ankle, was in a walking boot and on crutches post-game.
NBAwmleader.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo plays role in Kyrie Irving injury

Here was the efficient, dominant and vintage Giannis Antetokounmpo. “The Greek Freak” made a host of highlight plays befitting his stature as arguably the game’s most gifted player. The 6-foot-11 flying machine soared to the rim for dunks and slammed home a handful of lobs on the way to 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting Sunday as the Bucks toppled the Nets 107-96 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Speaks On Bruce Brown's Horrendous Final Possession

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have been on a roll in the playoffs although there have been some games where the team has gone completely cold. Game 3 against the Boston Celtics turned out to be one of those games and last night against the Milwaukee Bucks, it happened all over again. The Nets struggled to score and in the end, they were defeated by a score of 86-83, which is reminiscent of a game from the 2000s.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Kyrie Irving injury history and updates

How often has Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving been injured in his career?. Irving is one of the most fun players to watch in the history of the game when he’s cooking, but he has seen his mind-bending style blunted by a bunch of injuries that have made it tough for him to consistently stay on the court.
NBANew York Post

LeBron James distraught by concerning Kyrie Irving injury

LeBron James is concerned about the health of his former title-winning teammate. The Lakers star tweeted his prayers for Kyrie Irving after the Nets guard suffered a right ankle sprain Sunday, causing him to exit in the second quarter of Game 4 between the Nets and Bucks in Milwaukee. Irving,...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Kyrie Irving Ruled Out For Game 6

Nets guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Game 6 of the team’s series vs. the Bucks on Thursday, head coach Steve Nash told reporters today. According to Nash, Irving likely won’t even travel to Milwaukee with the team. The plan is for him to remain in Brooklyn for treatment (Twitter link via Malika Andrews of ESPN).
NBACBS Sports

Kyrie Irving's ankle puts twist in Nets-Bucks series

The Brooklyn Nets survived the regular season without their "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving consistently on the floor at the same time to get the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They were not anticipating being forced to survive postseason games without multiple members of...
NBAboxden.com

Breaking news: Kyrie Irving out

#101 (-17) The Brooklyn Nets will now be without both Kyrie Irving and James Harden for the remainder of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference second round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving joins Harden on the bench after suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury in the first half of...
NBAworldnewsinfo4u.com

Glen Davis implies Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury a result of Celtics basketball karma

Glen Davis clearly believes in basketball karma. Nets guard Kyrie Irving exited Sunday’s playoff game vs. the Bucks after spraining his right ankle. Irving would later be ruled out of the game with the injury. The Nets would fall to the Bucks in Game 4 107-96, sending the Eastern Conference semifinal series back to Barclays Center even at 2-2.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving Injury News

The Brooklyn Nets are in a 2-2 series slugfest with the Milwaukee Bucks. Facing a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday, the big question surrounding the contest is Kyrie Irving’s availability. Irving went down with an ankle sprain during the second half of Sunday’s Game 4. He was in serious pain....
NBANewsday

Kyrie Irving's sprained ankle hurts Nets' playoff hopes

With a painful turn of an ankle, the Big 3 suddenly may be the Big 1. The Nets’ super-team appears to have joined the rest of the NBA: They currently have one healthy MVP-caliber player and a bunch of complementary pieces. Kevin Durant may have to find a way to...