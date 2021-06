Lois Kerr Hagemann, age 94, passed away peacefully, May 23, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla. Lois was born September 14, 1926, to David and Elsie Kerr. After attending MacMurray College in Jackson, Ill., Lois returned to Hartland to work with her family at the Bank of Hartland. It was then she met and married Joseph Walter. The marriage later ended.