Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jay-Z Will Speak to Wall Street Executives at Robin Hood Conference – Report

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jay-Z's successful business track record will be shared with some Wall Street executives at Robin Hood Foundation's upcoming conference for investors. According to a report from CNBC on Thursday (May 27), Hov is expected to discuss his business career, how he created a multibillion-dollar brand and his use of data to aid in the investment deals he's made. Additionally, Jigga may drop gems on his recent deal with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's financial tech company, Square Inc. The brand reportedly purchased the music mogul's TIDAL streaming service for $350 million.

kffm.com
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Robin Hood Conference#Robin Hood Foundation#Cnbc#Twitter#Square Inc#Tidal#American#Blue Ridge Capital#New Yorkers#Roc Nation Ceo#Monogram#Lvmh#Xxl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey denies reports of ‘explosive’ meeting with Jay-Z

Mariah Carey isn’t letting the rumors surrounding her professional relationship with Jay-Z go on any longer. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer took to Twitter on Monday to respond to reports that circulated over the weekend, which claimed she departed from her management deal with Roc Nation because of a “blazing row” during a meeting about the future of her career.
movin925.com

Lil Baby and Justin Bieber will headline Jay-Z’s 2021 Made in America festival

Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s 10th annual Made in America festival kicks off Labor Day weekend with performances from headliners Lil Baby and Justin Bieber. The lineup for the two-day event was unveiled Monday on Instagram, and will include additional sets from Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, MoneyBagg Yo, Lil Durk, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, 42 Dugg and more.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Jay-Z Suing Photographer Jonathan Mannion For Exploiting Debut Album Pics

Jay-Z said it best on the 4:44 standout album cut when he rapped, “Nobody wins when the family feuds.” However, it looks like he’s going through that ordeal in real-life once again now that reports are saying the Brooklyn rap vet is suing Jonathan Mannion, former friend (?) and photographer of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Robert Kraft Gets Surprise Bentley from Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft just turned 80, but now he can cruise around in a drop-top like he's a billionaire half his age. Meek Mill shared a video Monday of Bob's birthday surprise, in which Sixers partner Michael Rubin walked Kraft out of his house -- decked out in Pats gear -- to present him with his brand new blue Bentley ... something he apparently really desired.
Celebritieshiphoplately.com

Report: Mariah Carey Leaves Roc Nation After fight With JAY-Z

Mariah Carey has split with Roc Nation. The 51-year old pop legend, who signed up with JAY-Z's shop for management three and half years ago, apparently fired Roc after a "blazing row" with Hov over the future of her career. 'Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not...
CelebritiesPage Six

Rumors swirl Beyoncé and Jay-Z commissioned world’s most expensive car

Beyoncé and Jay-Z may have just added the most expensive car in the world to their already luxurious fleet. This week, Rolls-Royce unveiled its $28 million Boat Tail convertible for a client who clearly enjoys the finer things in life, such as a rear deck that contains a picnic set and a double refrigerator to keep vintage champagne chilled. Rumor has it, a “Crazy in Love” couple were behind the creation of the car.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.3 The Point

Are Mariah Carey and Jay-Z Feuding?

Numerous outlets report that Carey, who signed with Jay-Z's management company Roc Nation almost four years ago, has parted ways with the company. The singer is also not currently listed on Roc Nation's website under the client section. An insider told The Sun that the two superstars had an "explosive...
Celebritiesboxden.com

Jay Z wild for this....

The jay z d*ckriders/roc nation employees on here gonna come in defending this awkward sick sh*t fu*k weed. you’re welcome for that gif. What is worse? Someone wired up and recording your illegal activities or someone telling after ya'll got busted?. Jay has been comprised by the Clinton mafia. I'll...
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Jay-Z sues photographer

Jay-Z is suing a photographer for selling pictures of him without permission. The '99 Problems' hitmaker - whose real name is Shawn Carter - hired Jonathan Mannion in the mid-1990s and he took "Hundreds of photographs" of the rapper, including the iconic image of him in a suit and hat with a cigar that featured on the cover of his 1996 debut album 'Reasonable Doubt'.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Hints At Meeting With Roc Nation

In the past few months since Bobby Shrmuda's release from prison, we've heard no new music from him. You can't really blame him since he's making up for some of the prime years that he lost while behind bars. Though he has previewed snippets of new music, fans are still eager to hear whether the Brooklyn rapper still got it.
Celebritiesphilasun.com

Mary J. Blige and Griseldo rapper Conway The Machine were spotted together

Although Mariah Carey is no longer listed among the roster of artists on Roc Nation’s website, the multiple Grammy award winning songstress denies reports that she and Jay-Z departed ways following an “explosive” meeting. Insisting that things are still good between her and the business mogul, Carey posted on Twitter, “The only explosive situation I’d ever get into with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song Heartbreaker. To the people who make up these lies! Say Poof! Vamoose!” A source close to the situation reportedly said, “Mariah’s relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably and Mariah and Jay-Z are on great terms.”…..