Jay-Z Will Speak to Wall Street Executives at Robin Hood Conference – Report
Jay-Z's successful business track record will be shared with some Wall Street executives at Robin Hood Foundation's upcoming conference for investors. According to a report from CNBC on Thursday (May 27), Hov is expected to discuss his business career, how he created a multibillion-dollar brand and his use of data to aid in the investment deals he's made. Additionally, Jigga may drop gems on his recent deal with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's financial tech company, Square Inc. The brand reportedly purchased the music mogul's TIDAL streaming service for $350 million.