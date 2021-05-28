Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD analysis: Remains below SMAs

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EUR/USD currency pair remained below the 55-, 100–and 200– hour SMAs on Thursday. The exchange rate found support at the 1.2180 level during Thursday's trading session. All things being equal, the US Dollar is likely to continue to gain strength against the Eurozone currency. The possible target for bullish...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Us Dollar#Currency Pair#Eur#Eurozone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends pullback from key hurdles below 111.00

USD/JPY bounces off intraday low, remains pressured around 15-month high. Bearish candlestick below important resistances backs further consolidation of gains. Two-month-old rising channel, bullish MACD keep buyers hopeful. USD/JPY pares intraday losses around 110.85 as European traders prepare for Friday’s bell. The risk barometer pair jumped to the highest since...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains in red after dovish BoE

Cable remains in red for the second day, as dovish BoE faded hopes that the central bank would send initial signals of earlier than expected start of policy tightening due to surging inflation. Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart after three-day rebound stalled at 1.4000 zone and subsequent weakness...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1930. Although yesterday's sideways swings below Wednesday's 1.1969 high suggests consolidation may continue ahead of release of Fed's preferred inflation gauge, namely the core personal consumption expenditures price index later today, downside bias remains and below 1.1882 would signal correction from last Friday's 2-1/2 month trough at 1.1848 has ended and yield re-test of this level next week.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 100-DMA, dovish BOE weighs

GBP/USD remains pressured by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain woes. Thursday’s closing below 100-DMA keeps the sellers hopeful. The cable ignores the US dollar’s weakness ahead of PCE inflation data. GBP/USD is struggling to resist above the 1.3900 level, as the Bank of England’s (BOE) dovish surprise continues to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls can ignore pullback below 92.00

DXY struggles to extend weekly falling channel’s breakout, pressured of late. Momentum recovery, price move beyond channel resistance keep buyers hopeful. Two-week-old rising trend line adds to the downside filters. US dollar index (DXY) snaps two-day uptrend amid early Friday. Even so, the greenback gauge keeps the previous day’s bullish...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily downside continuation

EUR/USD is consolidating as traders wait for the market to make the first move. Bears are waiting for a significant break of the current 4-hour support. Below the weekly 10 and 21 EMAs, EUR/USD is trading in a bearish weekly territory as it retests a dynamic counter-trendline resistance. The 10...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: The hunt for 1.2000

EUR/USD moves higher, although still trades below 1.20. The 200-day SMA around 1.1995 emerges as the next hurdle. Markets’ focus will be on key releases in the US calendar. EUR/USD extends the side-lined theme so far this week, always above the key 1.1900 yardstick albeit capped by the 1.1970/80 band for the time being.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD defends 1.2300 as USD retreats

USD/CAD consolidates for the previous three sessions consecutively. US dollar retreats from the weekly highs over Fed’s officials' mixed response on inflation and interest rates. The Canadian dollar gains on the upbeat economic data and higher crude oil prices. USD/CAD struggles to hold onto the gains in the early European...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/CHF: Outlook remains negative below 1.1002/05 – Commerzbank

The bearish note in EUR/CHF is seen unchanged while below the 1.1002/05 band, suggested Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank. “While trading below this area we will retain a medium-term bearish forecast.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Downside pressure persists below 0.8732/22 – Commerzbank

Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, noted EUR/GBP faces a key resistance in the 0.8732/22 band. “Immediate downside pressure should retain the upper hand while the cross stays below the .8643 June 10 high. Slightly further up the late May high can be spotted at .8673.”. “Key resistance...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Turns south following rejection above 0.7600

AUD/USD reverts to test the critical short-term support at 0.7586. Buyers remain hopeful amid a potential golden cross on the hourly sticks. RSI remains bullish, allowing room for more upside. AUD/USD is paring back gains in the European session, having failed to find acceptance above 0.7600. The aussie bulls are...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falls after BoE decision

Investors who were expecting more hawks to join the policy discussion were left empty-handed at the Bank of England meeting today. Policymakers voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at their current record low of 0.1% and a majority voted to maintain asset purchases at the current level of £895 billion. Andy Haldane was the only dissenter who was looking at tapering bond purchases but he departs from the bank at the end of June.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Weekly risk reversal aims for strongest print in seven months

EUR/USD options market turns the most optimistic since November 2020 as the weekly gauge of bullish bets (call options) over put options (bearish bets), known as risk reversal (RR), jumps to the highest in seven months. That said, the EUR/USD RR prints +0.308 levels for the current week, the highest...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Trading recommendations

Trading above the key support levels 0.6840, 0.7025, NZD/USD remains in the bull market zone. The breakdown of the important short-term resistance level 0.7054 indicated the end of the downward correction and became a signal for the resumption of long positions in NZD/USD. After the breakdown of the resistance levels...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Correction Could Be Limited Below 110.00

USD/JPY extended its increase above the 111.00 resistance level. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 110.00 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD must settle above 1.1950 for a decent recovery, GBP/USD failed to surpass 1.4000. The US GDP grew 6.4% in Q1 2021, similar to the market...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1914; (P) 1.1935; (R1) 1.1952;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral first. On the downside, break of 1.1846 will resume the fall from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, sustained break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.1974) will bring stronger rise back to 1.2265 resistance instead.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Slips on less hawkish BOE, Dollar steadies

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies steadied to 91.77 (91.85 yesterday). Last Friday USD/DXY hit a two-month high at 92.405. In otherwise featureless and dull trade, Sterling was the busiest currency, slipping to 1.3925 (1.3957). The Bank of England maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and showed it was in no rush to raise interest rates. This disappointed GBP hawks who expected the BOE to match the Fed in its tone. Against the Yen, the US Dollar eased to 110.85 from 111.00 yesterday. Risk leading currency, the Australian Dollar edged 0.2% higher to 0.7587 (0.7574 yesterday). The Euro was little changed for the 3rd day running, settling at 1.1933 (1.1925). Asian and Emerging Market currencies ended mixed against the US Dollar. The USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) pair eased 0.27% to 1.3425 (1.3455) while the USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.92 from 31.82 yesterday. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) dipped to 6.4695 from 6.4775. Wall Street stocks hit record highs with the DOW closing at 34,260 (33,930) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,271 (4,245). The US 10-year bond yield steadied to 1.49% (1.49% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.19% from -0.18%. The UK-10-year rate settled at 0.74% from 0.78%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.04%.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD climbs above 0.7600 on renewed USD weakness

AUD/USD rose to its highest level in more than a week on Friday. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 91.50 in the early American session. Annual Core PCE Price Index in US rose to 3.4% in May. The AUD/USD pair regained its traction in the early American session on Friday...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Short-term Bottom on EUR/JPY?

We’re checking out a technical setup on EUR/JPY that may draw in traders into the longer-term uptrend after the recent drop. Is this the start of a new leg higher?. On the daily chart above of EUR/JPY, we can see the pair has been in a steady uptrend over the past three months, which actually is a part of a longer-term uptrend that goes all the way back to May 2020 where the pair bottomed out just under the 115.00 handle.