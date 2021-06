When Josh Sipe was in the early days of his job as one of Duke’s academic guides last fall, he had moments when he wondered if he belonged. Sipe, 27, is the youngest person on his team and one of the few without a doctorate. And working mostly remotely during the pandemic meant he had few opportunities to get comfortable on campus or spend time with students face-to-face. As he navigated his first semester as a Duke employee last fall, he turned a critical lens on himself, second-guessing his decisions as he put together student-focused events or social media approaches.