Mary Potter Kenyon: “Find the tools that work for you”

People are talking about the tremendous importance of having a hobby from every corner, but what to do if you don't know what you are interested in?. If you get ready for a date with a new person and decide to search for the most suitable icebreakers for such an occasion, you will inevitably come across a hobby. People talk about its importance here and there, highlighting that it's a great tool to cope with stress and feel happier. They can describe for hours all the advantages and benefits they get from their favorite activity. However, when it is your turn to share your story, you cannot decide what to talk about because you don't have any. Your life consists of to-do lists, assignments, household chores, and relationships, and it seems there is no room for one more activity in your tight schedule. But if you are afraid that you are a mediocre person to find an interesting hobby, it's time to get rid of such thoughts and make a small investigation to understand what you can be interested in.