Shari Botwin: “Talk about it!”

As parents, you know preschoolers say the cutest things and sometimes ask the hardest questions. Preschoolers are super curious. As they start attending school and making friends, preschoolers are exposed to lots of new things and people. This is where those difficult questions typically come from. Questions like “Why is that flag a rainbow?” or “Why does Bobby have two mommies and not a daddy?” are bound to come up at some point. So, it can be helpful to have an idea about what to say to kids about LGBTQ identity when they ask. You may find talking to your preschoolers and kindergarteners about it uncomfortable because you’re unsure how to broach the topic, but knowing the resources at your disposal takes away a lot of the anxiety.