Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Chaya Gutnick of Chaos Control: “Cut yourself some slack”

By Pirie Jones Grossman
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCut yourself some slack: Know that you are doing your best to heal and it takes time. I wish I had a tip that would make the healing process faster but I don’t think it exists . The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced...

thriveglobal.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slack#Software#Apple Computers#Chaos Control#Monday Com#Activecampaign#Macworld#Vc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Navigating the Anxiety of Post-Pandemic Socializing

It's natural for people to struggle with social interactions more now than they did before the pandemic. Social rules and norms are being renegotiated, which can trigger social anxiety. To ease into the post-pandemic world, people should respect their needs, communicate those needs to others, and be patient with themselves.
Beauty & FashionThrive Global

Athalia Monae of Pouches By ALAHTA: “Believe in yourself”

Believe in yourself- Not everyone will support you, and some might even try to make you feel you aren’t worthy. Trust yourself and know that you are worthy. In this interview series, we are exploring the subject of resilience among successful business leaders. Resilience is one characteristic that many successful leaders share in common, and in many cases, it is the most important trait necessary to survive and thrive in today’s complex market.
RetailGifts & Decorative Accessories

Be Kind to Yourself

“As retailers open their doors and begin operating in the new economy, many might find their associates are dealing with a new array of challenges. Even as the number of infections and deaths decline, the economic and societal fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic could linger for years.” These insights by Craig Guillot were published on the National Retail Federation’s website almost exactly a year ago. Little did anyone know back then that we’d just be seeing the new economy come to life in the summer of 2021.
LifestyleThrive Global

Stop Comparing Your Life With Others

With social media, advertising, continually telling us what we SHOULD look like, what we SHOULD buy next, what we SHOULD eat, and how to live, it is no wonder the majority of us are left feeling not good enough. Without realising it, most of us fall into this trap and nonsense. We become brainwashed by the so-called social norms.
Healthbinews.org

Exposing the Big Misconceptions about Self-care

Self-care is a buzzword that has been in the wellness field for some years now. The pandemic made more people pay attention to this term. When stress levels rose, self-care seemed to be the perfect answer to stay sane. But, most people do not get the concept of self-care right....
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

Can personality tests make you a better doctor?

Back in medical school, during a first-year retreat, our whole class did the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) psychometric test, supposedly to help us learn what field of medicine might be the best fit for our unique combination of characteristics. It was the first time I’d done a formalized personality assessment, and it felt like something closer to a Cosmo quiz than a valid tool for career guidance. Since then, I’ve gained a greater appreciation for the value of appraisals to help me better understand not just myself but my colleagues, staff, patients and systems. As I’ve gained self-awareness, I’ve seen unexpected benefits in both my personal life and in my career.
Healthalsnewstoday.com

When Second Opinions Get Social

Lately, I’ve noticed a strange trend happening in several online ALS communities I belong to. I’ve seen an increase in posts from people who haven’t yet been diagnosed with ALS asking members of the group to essentially offer medical opinions. A typical post begins with a list of physical symptoms,...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Fierce Self-Compassion: A Conversation With Kristin Neff

The number-one barrier to self-compassion is the belief that it will make us weak or complacent. Self-compassion consists of tender care and kindness, as well as fierce action. Self-compassion is not at odds with accountability, change, and growth; it’s foundational. Many of us are our own harshest critics. In times...
Internetpsychologytoday.com

FOMO and Social Media

A new study investigated the association between FOMO (fear of missing out) and social media use. Higher FOMO was associated with more social media use and more problems due to social media use. Age and gender did not affect the results. Do you like using social media apps or do...
Mental Healthnotsalmon.com

Some Small Things To Make You Feel Better About Yourself

If you’re feeling sad or stressed or insecure, here are some small things to make you feel better about yourself – plus more positive and confident. From time to time, you might find yourself feeling as though you are not fully happy with yourself. This is something that can be...
Mental HealthThrive Global

8 Unavoidable Effects of Social Media on Our Health

My friend Claire wants to quit social media. She has tried her best and wants to make better use of her time. She spends an average of 4 hours per day scrolling through Facebook posts, bad offers, and other so-called important updates on Instagram and Twitter. Claire feels that she could have utilized the same time on productive activities-updating her skills and knowledge, upscaling her career, networking, and spending quality time with family and friends.
Technologygitconnected.com

Slack Etiquette

How to use Slack effectively and respectfully at work. Slack is a communication lifesaver. It makes it simple to organize messages, retain searchable message history, communicate asynchronously, and keep everyone in the loop. Slack can also be a productivity nightmare of never-ending interruptions. The key to using Slack effectively is...
Technologycoruzant.com

Slack for Team Collaboration on Staff Augmentation Teams

Slack for team collaboration is a solution to improve the experience in business relationships. It is a digital innovation in the face of constant changes in business models. The latter, increasingly, are oriented towards customer satisfaction. In this article we show you some important aspects about Slack. In addition, we...
Hair Caremaneaddicts.com

How to Give Yourself a Buzz Cut

The buzz cut is the latest hair trend to come out of quarantine. While the look may not be for everyone, it’s a sure-fire way to make a statement. If you’re considering a buzz cut, you must read these tips first, including how to DIY step-by-step, and how to determine if it’s actually the right cut for you – or if you’re just bored. We chatted with celebrity stylist Cash Lawless for all things buzz cut – here are his pro tips.
Cancermycentraloregon.com

Cutting-edge test detects early tumor recurrence in some cancers

(NEW YORK) — A new blood test seeks to change the game in cancer management. Signatera, a “tumor-informed” blood test developed by Natera, can detect circulating tumor DNA in the bloodstream for certain types of cancers. “What makes the tumor DNA different is that it has certain mutations that actually...
MinoritiesFox17

Spectrum Health discusses LGBTQ+ communities and mental health

June is Pride Month when people come together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Mental health has historically been an issue for any marginalized population, including those identifying as LGBTQ+. Dr. Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram, a psychologist from Spectrum Health, talks about mental health as it relates to the LGBTQ+ community. Learn more...
ReligionConscious Life News

The Stillness In The Chaos

Does life ever feel a little crazy, like you want to just put up your hand and ask kindly if the world could simply pause for a moment while you catch your breath? I feel like this often. With all the constant change and movement in life, it’s easy to...