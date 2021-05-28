Chaya Gutnick of Chaos Control: “Cut yourself some slack”

Back in medical school, during a first-year retreat, our whole class did the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) psychometric test, supposedly to help us learn what field of medicine might be the best fit for our unique combination of characteristics. It was the first time I’d done a formalized personality assessment, and it felt like something closer to a Cosmo quiz than a valid tool for career guidance. Since then, I’ve gained a greater appreciation for the value of appraisals to help me better understand not just myself but my colleagues, staff, patients and systems. As I’ve gained self-awareness, I’ve seen unexpected benefits in both my personal life and in my career.