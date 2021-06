A friend of mine asked me how many hats I would be wearing this summer, and I couldn’t answer. In the last week, I served as a painter, photographer, babysitter, pool boy, quasi reporter, caregiver, manager, a crummy housewife and neglectful mother and friend. Honestly, it has been a blur, and I haven’t been able to remember what day it was for most of it. I run into the house just to run right back out of it, and by the end of the day, I don’t feel like I have accomplished a thing.