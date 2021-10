New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is now invested in a different kind of football. Jenkins has become a minority partner for the English Premier League’s Burnley Football Club. The agreement makes the three-time Pro Bowler the only active NFL player with a stake in an EPL team. Jenkins joins Burnley FC’s ownership team through his investment in ALK Capital, a New York-based investment group that bought an 84% controlling stake in the Lancashire-based club on Dec. 31. ALK Capital, headed by former Real Salt Lake CEO and Burnley chairman Alan Pace, took over the club in a highly leveraged deal at a...

