Buckhannon, WV

West Virginia Wesleyan College Recognizes Faculty and Staff at Annual Awards Celebration

 19 days ago

Buckhannon, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College recently recognized its faculty and staff at a Service Awards ceremony outside the Benedum Campus Center, celebrating employees’ tenure of service and contributions to the institution. Members of the Wesleyan campus community were recognized based on years of service for both the 2019-2020 academic year, which was canceled due to COVID-19, and the 2020-2021 academic year.

