Nestled in the dark of our homes, many of us have been quietly brooding, nursing a desire for escape and adventure. And it’s an itch that a trip to the high street McDonald’s just won’t scratch. Indulgence, consumption in excess — these things are on many people’s minds. But where to go to entertain these libertine impulses? Look no further than the following list of food and wine festivals across Europe which are taking place over the next year or so. Many events have been cancelled or postponed, but those that are still running will be full to the rim with people that want to let their hair down and have a good time, so don’t waste any time grabbing yourself a ticket!