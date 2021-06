Are you looking for a prime location to sell your treasures? Or at least treasures in the mind of the potential buyer?. Well, have we got a spot for you! The Lolo Community Center right on Highway 93 South in Lolo will be putting on a yard sale, Friday and Saturday, June 25-26, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. both days. And there's a space available to rent just for you. Imagine the exposure with all that traffic going to and from Missoula. There are always lots of bargain hunters out and about.