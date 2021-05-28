Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK Authorizes Use of J&J Vaccine as Virus Cases Edge Up

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Regulators on Friday authorized another coronavirus vaccine for use in the U.K. amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases as a variant of the virus first identified in India spreads around the country. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the single-dose vaccine made by Johnson &...

www.usnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J J#Covid 19 Vaccine#Uk#Ap#Pfizer Biontech#The University Of Oxford#J J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Moderna
Country
India
Country
U.K.
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Baltimore, MDWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

FDA to authorize 2 batches of J&J vaccine made at troubled Baltimore plant

BALTIMORE — Federal regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will authorize the use of millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at the troubled Baltimore facility temporarily shut down earlier this year due to critical production errors. About 10 million doses have been authorized under...
POTUSWashington Post

Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine is 90 percent effective, study finds

Novavax, a Maryland biotechnology company that endured delays in developing a coronavirus vaccine, revealed results Monday showing that the world is close to having another shot that prevents illness and death, stops virus variants — and proves easy to store. The two-shot regimen was 90 percent effective at preventing people...
Pharmaceuticalswhtc.com

Chile approves J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s Institute of Public Health said on Thursday it had approved the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Belgian laboratory Janssen for U.S. pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson. The single-dose vaccines will arrive through the global COVAX mechanism, which distributes vaccines to low and middle-income countries and...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil to receive 3 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine - minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil will receive a first batch of 3 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 in the next few days, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Tuesday. Queiroga said export of the vaccines, developed by J&J’s Janssen subsidiary, from the United States still requires...
Medical & Biotechtribuneledgernews.com

Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID vaccines highly effective against Delta variant: study

While the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, at least two of the available vaccines show promise in tamping down its severity. Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine proved 79% effective against the Delta COVID-19 coronavirus variant, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 60% effective, The Lancet said in a study published Monday.
Worldclubofmozambique.com

SA to dispose of 2m contaminated J&J vaccines

Following a US ruling that ingredients for the country’s doses may have been contaminated during production in a plant in Baltimore. South Africa will dispose of 2 million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines following a US ruling that ingredients for the country’s doses may have been contaminated during production in a plant in Baltimore, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Industrykfgo.com

Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s health ministry on Sunday said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because contamination concerns.
Baltimore, MDprincipia-scientific.com

EU Suspends Use of J&J Vaccine Made at Baltimore Plant

The European Union’s drug regulator announced Friday it will not use batches of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that were made at a Baltimore, Maryland-based plant around the time that manufacturing problems were reported at the facility. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that vaccines that it obtained from...
Medical & Biotechmytimminsnow.com

J&J vaccines to be given back to company

The 300,000 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines deemed unsafe by Health Canada will be given back to the company that made it. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Janssen, the company behind the one-dose vaccine, will probably have to make up for the returned doses. However, there may...
Worldjagonews24.com

Govt allows use of J&J Covid-19 vaccine

The Directorate General of Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the country. Signed by the drug regulator Director General Md Mahbubur Rahman, a press release said this on Tuesday. The people of 18 years old or above can take the jab, the...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Experts Release Grim Prediction for the COVID Vaccination Campaign in the US

The US is currently facing a massive decline in the number of infections and deaths caused by the COVID-19 disease, but it may be too early for Americans to open the champagne. The vaccination campaign in the world’s hardest-hit country by the pandemic is unfolding pretty fast, as 311 million vaccine doses were given so far, according to Bloomberg.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
IndustryBradford Era

Some J&J vaccine doses must be destroyed

U.S. regulators are allowing the release of 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory, but many other doses can't be used and must be thrown out. (June 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
Worldlatestnewspost.com

Acting Health Minister says 2 million J&J vaccines will no longer be used

CAPE TOWN – Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the two million Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Gqeberha plant will no longer be used. The acting minister was speaking while on her first leg of her national tour at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto. The announcement...
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin public health chief: J&J COVID vaccine gaining traction

Despite a bumpy rollout, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is playing a key role in the race to end the COVID-19 pandemic in Marin, the county’s public health officer said. More than two months after its introduction and several prolonged setbacks, the vaccine represents merely 2.8% of all inoculations in the county — but it’s on the rebound, Dr. Matt Willis said.
Pharmaceuticalswambradio.com

Demand For J&J Vaccine Down

INDIANAPOLIS – The vaccine once called a “game changer” in the COVID vaccination drive is instead just a supporting player in the push to get Hoosiers vaccinated. Health officials predicted the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would reshape the pandemic fight — because it requires one dose instead of two, people wouldn’t have to disrupt their schedules twice. In early April, the J-and-J vaccine accounted for about a third of Indiana vaccinations. Then the F-D-A paused the vaccine for 10 days to investigate instances of a rare blood clotting disorder. Even after the F-D-A declared the vaccine safe, people began choosing the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Johnson and Johnson now accounts for only about one-seventh of new vaccinations.