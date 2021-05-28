Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Report planned on Missouri district's handling of sex abuse

msn.com
 18 days ago

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A report is expected next month on a suburban St. Louis school district’s handling of past sexual abuse and misconduct complaints. Investigators with Kansas City-based Encompass Resolution have reviewed hundreds of pages of documents, including previous investigative files and Facebook posts, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday. The firm will present those findings on June 28 to the Kirkwood School Board.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Education
City
Kirkwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Kirkwood, MO
Government
Kirkwood, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Kirkwood, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Sex Abuse#Statutory Rape#Ap#Encompass Resolution#The Kirkwood School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power

A Missouri judge said the state unconstitutionally used a 2018 law to ignore union-negotiated protections for public employees and make unions “impotent.”. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ruled state departments wrongly cited the law to negate union-negotiated protections against unfair firings and discipline. The law, proposed by Republican Lt....
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Missouri Statekbia.org

Missouri Lawmakers Back Lawsuits Over Police Budget Cuts

Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation taking aim at the defund-the-police movement. A bill given final approval Friday would allow people to sue local governments that cut police budgets by more than 12% compared to other departments over a five-year period. The bill also includes other protections for police, including a ban on probation or parole for people convicted of dangerous crimes against law officers, firefighters or emergency service providers. Another part of the bill would make it a misdemeanor crime to vandalize a public monument.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri StateKFVS12

Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent. Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, a total of 128,006...
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

St. Louis officer caught in North City shootout

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An officer was caught in the middle of a gun battle in north St. Louis overnight. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, people in two different cars were shooting at each other near Kingshighway and Maple. There was a St. Louis police officer driving in the area who got caught in the middle of the shootout.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Woman shot to death in O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death Monday in the O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis. The homicide was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Clay Avenue, near Penrose Street and north of Fairground Park. Police said the woman was in her 20s or 30s....
Missouri Statestlrecord.com

Missouri legislature approves COVID liability protection for businesses

On the last day of the legislative session May 14, the Missouri legislature passed a COVID-19 tort relief bill that is expected to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson. The bill provides tort relief for businesses facing exposure claims, health care providers in medical liability actions, and certain product liability defendants.