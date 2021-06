Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning. Military support and supervised testing in schools are among extra measures being rolled out in Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire - to help tackle a rise in cases of the Delta variant. People have also been advised to minimise travel in and out of the area and avoid meeting indoors. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the package is based on "what's working in Bolton", which saw its infection rates drop after being offered enhanced support. Check the Covid cases in your area.