NOTICE TO SUBCONTRACTORS AND MATERIALMEN

PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless ( Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 34-foot Wood Pole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 101 Greystone Boulevard, Columbia, Richland County, SC 29210, Lat: 34-01-24.46, Long: -81-04-42.44. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration ( ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1194261. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless ( Verizon Wireless) also proposes to build a 34-foot Wood Pole Communications Tower at the approx. vicinity of 924 Janice Drive, Columbia, Richland County, SC 29210, Lat: 34-01-19.09, Long: -81-05-12.35. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties at both locations may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Laura Elston, l.elston@trileaf.com, 1395 South Marietta Parkway, Building 400, Suite 209, Marietta, GA 30067, 678- 653-8673.