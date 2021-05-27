Is DnD 5E the game for you? Here’s how to find out

It was one of the best games of E3 2021. With it, the Battlefield saga It seems to have returned through the front door, and never better said. Because if there is an adjective to define Battlefield 2042 that is “great“. The game aims to offer us battles with” a scale never seen before “and that happens, among other things, to increase the number of players online. With that idea in mind, DICE had already promised multiplayer games for up to 128 players (except on PS4 and Xbox One, where they will remain limited to 64), but in the last hours, through a post on the EA website, the company has also advanced that these items will always be full, since will use bots to fill in the free gaps of the servers.