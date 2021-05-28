Cancel
Top Republicans question effectiveness of Walz vaccine incentives

hot967.fm
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Republicans question the effectiveness of giving people incentives to be vaccinated against COVID, as Governor Tim Walz this afternoon (Thurs) announces state park passes, fishing licenses, and fair and amusement park tickets will be among premiums available to the first 100 thousand vaccinated beginning this weekend. Senate Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says it’s a good idea to get everyone who should be vaccinated into that category — however…

Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (DOWT) says House Republicans “will do everything in our power” during the upcoming special session to end the governor’s COVID emergency powers — that after Walz said he’ll extend them another time on Monday, but does foresee an end-date when he and the legislature agree on the eviction moratorium and issues surrounding vaccinations and federal help:
