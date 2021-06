A Detroit police officer has been charged in connection with the death of longtime Detroit defense attorney Cliff Woodards II. Woodards, 58, was killed about 1 a.m. Feb. 8 when his Lexus IS 250 was struck at the Interstate 96 service drive and West Chicago by policeofficerTeaira Iris Funderburg's patrol vehicle. Funderburg, 29, of Detroit was on duty with another officer traveling eastbound on I-96 with emergency lights and the vehicle's siren activated in response to a call of an officer needing assistance.