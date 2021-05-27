Cancel
Lincoln, RI

McGAIR: Former Lincoln High soccer star Thompson leading off the field

By BRENDAN McGAIR / bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com
Pawtucket Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Former Lincoln High soccer standout Camryn Thompson has been more than about scoring goals the moment she set foot on Stonehill College. She’s about giving back to the community, an admirable trait that once again netted her recognition as an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar in conjunction with Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine. It marks the second time in her Stonehill career that Thompson has been named to the second team of the women’s soccer tier of a program that bears the name of one of the top male players in tennis history.

