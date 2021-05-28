Johnson Outdoors Welcomes Two Board Members

First Reliance Bank recently announced the appointment of Mike Reichenbach to its Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2021. “Mike is a dynamic business leader and impassioned community member who will bring fresh perspectives to our board,” said First Reliance CEO Rick Saunders. “We are excited to have his expertise and counsel guide our work here in Florence and across the Carolinas. " Reichenbach has lived in Florence for nearly 15 years and is owner and president of three automotive dealerships in South Carolina: Mike Reichenbach Ford Lincoln, Mike Reichenbach Volkswagen of Florence and Mike Reichenbach Chevrolet. Reichenbach is actively involved in the community in Florence. He currently serves on the boards of several local groups, including, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, McLeod Health Foundation, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Florence-Darlington Technical College Foundation, Florence One School District and the Francis Marion University School of Business advisory board. In 2011, Reichenbach was named “Businessperson of the Year” by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Reichenbach is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and received his master’s degree from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. He is also a Liberty Fellowship Class of 2019 fellow and a member of the Leadership Florence class of 2020.