Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Johnson Outdoors Welcomes Two Board Members

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson Outdoors Inc. announced the appointment of Annie Zipfel and Paul Alexander as independent directors to the company’s Board of Directors effective May 26, 2021. Zipfel is joining the Board as a Class B Director, and Alexander is joining the Board as a Class A Director. Zipfel and Alexander will stand for re-election at its Annual Meeting in 2022.

sgbonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Outdoors#Advertising#Brand Marketing#Johnson Outdoors Inc#Board Of Directors#Paul To#Andersen Corporation#Rei#Target Corporation#General Mills#Eastern Bank#Liberty Mutual Insurance#The Campbell Soup Company#Campbell#Procter And Gamble#Time Inc#Money Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Starbucks
Related
BusinessReporterHerald.com

McWhinney COO Pittman moves into CEO role

McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. chief operating officer Ray Pittman has been promoted to the CEO position, taking over the role from co-founder Chad McWhinney. Chad McWhinney will step back from daily business operations and assume the role of executive chairman. Troy McWhinney, the company’s other co-founder, will remain in his position as chief investment officer.
Businesshuntscanlon.com

IESF LAUNCHES ADVISORY BOARD TO SUPPORT BUSINESS STRATEGY AND DECISION-MAKING

The International Executive Search Federation – IESF – introduces an Advisory Board. Aim is that this body will not only enhance the international network reputation and credibility but will also provide the President and current members of the Leadership Council with valuable knowledge, information, lessons learned, insights and ideas. The main goal of the Advisory Board is being a sparring partner for the president and the leadership counsel of IESF.
Rock Springs, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

College board to appoint new board member

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees is looking to fill an open trustee position. Trustee Carla Hester-Croff resigned from the board on May 26. Michael Christensen and Zach Guier put their names forward to be considered for the opening. In his letter to the board,...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

HR and Workplace Industry Veterans Stela Lupushor and Robert Teed Join BeyondHQ's Advisory Board

Data-Driven Workforce and Workplace Planning Technology Provider Gains Strong Endorsement and Strategic Guidance from Reputable Experts. SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / BeyondHQ, the leader in strategic digitized workforce and workplace planning, today announced that Stela Lupushor, founder of Reframe.Work Inc., and Robert Teed, Board Member at CoreNet Global and former Vice President of Corporate Services at ServiceNow, have joined the company's Advisory Board.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

EPNRC Celebrates Board Members

Volunteer board members guide the important efforts of our local nonprofit organizations. EVICS Family Resource Center recognizes outgoing board member Melanie Kowalski. She has touched the lives of many children and families in our community as the Estes Valley Library Children’s Librarian. She’s not only fantastic with a puppet but she volunteered her time and talents to support children as the Secretary of the Board of Directors of EVICS Family Resource Center.
Health Serviceshomecaremag.com

AAHomecare Elects New Board Members

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 15, 2021)—AAHomecare’s has membership approved a new leadership slate, re-electing Bill Guidetti (executive vice president, East Zone, Apria Healthcare—Red Bank, New Jersey) as chairman of the board and also approving two home medical equipment industry leaders to officer roles:. Josh Marx, managing director and vice president, Medical...
BusinessLodging

Jeff Bzdawka Named Chief Executive Officer of Knowland

Lance Fenton, partner at Serent Capital, said, “Jeff is an exceptional technology leader and we’re excited to bring his knowledge and leadership to Knowland. His track record of building customer-focused solutions, scaling teams, and driving growth will be essential as Knowland continues to grow and advance.”. Meeting volume is growing...
BusinessTimes Union

Elev8 Consulting Group CEO Angela Delmedico Joins Stetson University Disruptive Leadership Advisory Board

The Disruptive Leadership Certificate Program is invitation-only for successful leaders. Elev8 Consulting Group CEO and founder, Angela Delmedico, was selected by Stetson University to join the Advisory Board of the Disruptive Leadership Program. The course helps students learn to innovate through disruption by identifying the value in emerging technologies, business models and organizational resources. The program combines industry thought leaders and top academic faculty. Membership is by invitation only and is based upon personal and professional accomplishments. The Advisory Board is comprised of a diverse, innovative, and well-connected network of top-flight executives.
Businessmartechseries.com

SailPoint Announces Appointment Of Sudhakar Ramakrishna To Board Of Directors

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the appointment of Sudhakar Ramakrishna to the SailPoint Board of Directors, effective on June 14, 2021. The Board determined that Mr. Ramakrishna is independent, a term defined under the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Poly Appoints Warren Schlichting as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY) today announced the appointment of Warren Schlichting as its Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective June 14, 2021. Mr. Schlichting joins Poly as the company's first COO under Poly President and CEO, Dave Shull. Schlichting will oversee product and services business units, product and alliance marketing, corporate strategy and business development. He will also serve as executive sponsor of Poly's Low Carbon Solutions pillar under the company's Corporate Social Responsibility work to reduce emissions.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) (OTCQB: ORTIF) ("Ortho" or the "Company"), a clinical stage orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, today announced the appointment of Messrs. Howard Walthall and Tim Cunningham to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Florence, SCFlorence News Journal

First Reliance welcomes Reichenbach to Board

First Reliance Bank recently announced the appointment of Mike Reichenbach to its Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2021. “Mike is a dynamic business leader and impassioned community member who will bring fresh perspectives to our board,” said First Reliance CEO Rick Saunders. “We are excited to have his expertise and counsel guide our work here in Florence and across the Carolinas. " Reichenbach has lived in Florence for nearly 15 years and is owner and president of three automotive dealerships in South Carolina: Mike Reichenbach Ford Lincoln, Mike Reichenbach Volkswagen of Florence and Mike Reichenbach Chevrolet. Reichenbach is actively involved in the community in Florence. He currently serves on the boards of several local groups, including, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, McLeod Health Foundation, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Florence-Darlington Technical College Foundation, Florence One School District and the Francis Marion University School of Business advisory board. In 2011, Reichenbach was named “Businessperson of the Year” by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Reichenbach is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and received his master’s degree from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. He is also a Liberty Fellowship Class of 2019 fellow and a member of the Leadership Florence class of 2020.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) adds M. Moore Joins to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Christine M. Moore to its Board of Directors (the "Board"). The Board approved the election of Moore as a director effective August 1, 2021 for an initial term that will expire at the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.
Businessmarinelink.com

Odyssey Marine Exploration Appoints Jones as CFO

U.S.-based subsea mining company Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. announced it has expanded its executive and legal teams. On Monday, the firm's Board of Directors appointed Christopher "Chris" E. Jones as Chief Financial Officer and reappointed Jay Nudi as the company’s Principal Accounting Officer and Treasurer. “As we evaluated our strategic...
Mount Pleasant, PAFurniture Today

Levin Furniture promotes Fostyke to SVP

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — Levin Furniture, a 24-store full-line furniture retailer, has promoted Irene Fostyk to senior vice president of human resources. Fostyk has worked with Levin for the past 20 years, and over the past year, she has helped integrate the John V. Schultz and Levin companies. In her...
Businesscioreview.com

Norman de Greve Joins TextNow Board of Directors

Fortune 5 executive joins TextNow board to support the company's rapid growth and scaling. FREMONT, CA: Norman de Greve, Chief Marketing Officer at CVS Health, joins TextNow, the leading free phone service provider’s Board of Directors. Norman will advise TextNow's senior leadership team, bringing decades of experience assisting companies in accelerating consumer-driven growth and differentiation. He has been named one of Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in Business and one of The Internationalist's Most Inspiring Marketers of the Twenty-First Century. He was instrumental in transforming CVS from a neighborhood pharmacy to the nation's largest and most trusted health care company. He is currently the Chairman of the Mobile Marketing Association of North America and a non-profit Ad Council's Board of Directors. Before joining CVS, Norman served as President of Digitas' corporate headquarters. During his 14 years at Digitas, he assisted in the company's meteoric rise from regional to global.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CathWorks Announces Appointment Of Ramin Mousavi As Chief Executive Officer And Board Member

KFAR-SABA, Israel and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CathWorks, a global leader of digital health innovation focused on helping patients with cardiovascular disease, today announced that Ramin Mousavi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective June 21, 2021. Mr. Mousavi has also been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Mousavi succeeds Jim Corbett, who served as the company's CEO since October 27, 2017.
Businessassetservicingtimes.com

TSSAG welcomes Taurus Consulting as its latest member

TSSAG welcomes Taurus Consulting as its latest member. The Securities Services Advisory Group (TSSAG) has welcomed its newest member, Taurus Consulting, to the team. Jessica Hynes, independent consultant for global custody and operational risk at Taurus Consulting, will join TSSAG. Hynes has over 30 years of experience in global custody...
Agriculturetheproducenews.com

Ontario Produce Marketing Association welcomes new board members

The Ontario Produce Marketing Association announced the appointment of seven new board members at its Annual General Meeting held June 9. The newly elected directors will serve three-year terms from 2021 to 2024. The directors joining the OPMA’s board are Ryan Goad from Loblaw Cos.; Dan Tukendorf from the Ontario...