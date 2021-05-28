Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2%

While 2020 was a time of major economic insecurity for tens of millions throughout the country, the nation's wealthiest CEOs did not just well but great, as pay for chief executives increased by 14.1 percent, the New York Times reported. In contrast, in the year before the pandemic, when the economy wasn't a disaster, workers gained just 1.9 percent in salaries. In 2020, according to the most recent data, CEOs made 274 times the amount of the average worker they employed, compared to the still-huge-but-a-little-less-so ratio of 245 times the average worker's pay in 2019. The Times quoted Sarah Anderson, global economy director at the Institute for Policy Studies, who said, “While Americans were cheering on the workers who were keeping our economy going, corporate boards were busy coming up with ways to justify pumping up CEO pay,”