FERTILE, Minn. – A small structure fire in Fertile Monday night, June 7, appears to have been caused by a lightning strike, police say. According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Washington Avenue Northeast just after 11:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a fire. They believe lightning struck a pole in the backyard of the residence and caused a small fire in the lawn. The lightning also appeared to have traveled into the residence via satellite TV cable and caused damage to electronics within the home, according to the release.