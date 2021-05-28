Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CEO pay rises to $12.7M even as pandemic ravages economy

By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — As COVID-19 ravaged the world last year, CEOs’ big pay packages seemed to be under as much threat as everything else. Fortunately for those CEOs, many had boards of directors willing to see the pandemic as an extraordinary event beyond their control. Across the country, boards made changes to the intricate formulas that determine their CEOs’ pay — and other moves — that helped make up for losses created by the crisis.

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Donald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Boards Of Directors#Ceos#Ap#The Associated Press#Advance Auto Parts#Carnival#Coronavirus#Duke Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
Related
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Better economy, merger boom boosts US bank earnings

Profits at Goldman Sachs jumped amid a merger boom, while JPMorgan Chase's results were boosted by the impact of the recovering economy on loan quality, according to results released Tuesday. The financial heavyweights reported soaring second-quarter profits compared with the year-ago period when large banks set aside massive reserves in case clients defaulted amid the coronavirus downturn. But widespread access to Covid-19 vaccines and the accelerating reopening of the US economy have put those days in the rearview mirror. At JPMorgan, which has a significant retail operation in addition to investment banking, combined debit and credit card spending was up 45 percent from the year-ago level and more than one-fifth higher than in the pre-pandemic 2019's second quarter, said Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden targets high shipping costs as pandemic ravages global supply chains

Shipping a container of hazardous chemicals from Shanghai to Chicago used to cost John Logue about $6,600. Now, the Royale Group chief executive pays as much as $29,000 — and that’s if he is lucky enough to find space on one of the much-sought-after cargo vessels plying the Pacific trade routes.
EconomyHarvard Health

Say on Pay: Approval Slides as CEO Pay Rises

Samar Feghhi is a Research Analyst at Equilar, Inc. This post is based on her Equilar memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Growth of Executive Pay by Lucian Bebchuk and Yaniv Grinstein; the book Pay without Performance: The Unfulfilled Promise of Executive Compensation, by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried; and Executive Compensation as an Agency Problem by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried.
New York City, NYkdow.biz

Stocks waver...Prices surge higher...Boeing lowers target

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses as investors weigh the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation. Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how it will impact everything from the economic recovery’s trajectory to the Federal Reserve’s reaction.
BusinessPosted by
WBEZ

What The Rise And Fall Of Lumber Prices Tell Us About The Pandemic Economy

It’s been a roller-coaster ride for lumber prices over the last year – and it’s drawn outsize attention from the aisles of Home Depot to the Federal Reserve. Lumber prices surged to record highs this year on the back of booming demand from homebuilders and do-it-yourselfers with plenty of time on their hands. The price surge was so big and sudden, it became a symbol of what some economists feared: rampant inflation.
Gas PriceKSAT 12

Sticker shock: Rising costs of the pandemic

Now that cases of COVID-19 are going down in the United States, something else is going up – ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Toilet paper was a hard-to-find commodity at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that supply has caught up with demand, prices are skyrocketing. Some major toilet paper brands say they will be raising prices by almost ten percent in the next couple of months.
Public HealthZacks.com

Will the U.S. Economy Be Stronger Than Before the Pandemic?

This is an excerpt from our most recent Economic Outlook report. To access the full PDF, please click here. Usually, U.S. recessions leave lasting scars on the U.S. economy with unemployment levels rising and remaining at elevated levels and taking many years to recover. The labor force loses skills and thereby we lose productivity. This is usually because the underlying cause of the recession is a systematic issue.
Public HealthProvidence Business News

Health of the economy must be a priority for pandemic aid spending

The federal government continues to dole out local pandemic relief, but spending it well still relies on the sound judgment of state and municipal leaders. And that, unfortunately, means politics and the 2022 statewide elections will never be far from the decision-making. How else to explain recent decisions by Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the…
Texas Statetamu.edu

Texas Economy On A Post-Pandemic Recovery Path

The Texas economy initially suffered more economic losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic than any previous crisis, according to Luis B. Torres, a research economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M. One main reason is the downturn in the oil industry that occurred at the same...
EconomyJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Fewer working-age people may slow economy. Will it lift pay?

WASHINGTON (AP) — As America’s job market rebounds this summer and the need for workers intensifies, employers won’t likely have a chance to relax anytime soon. Worker shortages will likely persist for years after the fast-reopening economy shakes off its growing pains. Consider that the number of working age people...
Businesssmallbiztrends.com

The Latest Financial Trends in the Post Pandemic Economy

As a result of the COVID-19 vaccine, customers are starting to buy again through in person retail and dine out at restaurants. Accelerated consumer spending is now helping small businesses move from survival to growth mode this year. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with Brodie...
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Rising pay worries Wall Street

NEW YORK – Everyone would like to get paid more, but the worry on Wall Street is there could be too much of a good thing. Wages are going up for workers across many industries as the economy roars out of the recession. And in terms of inflation, which is the bogeyman for investors right now, a big and sustained gain in wages would be even more dangerous than the price spikes already seen for oil and other commodities.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Tyrone Wallace

Inflation rises as Covid-19 hit the economy

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The Federal Reserve announced in June 16 that it may raise interest rates twice in 2023, in response to the high inflation increase. The Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, said the higher inflation recorded this year should be temporary, but the risk could be detrimental.
Economyshorelinemedia.net

SF Federal Reserve Bank CEO: US economy is strong

With interest rates ultra-low even with the U.S. economy swiftly improving, Federal Reserve officials are divided over what their next policy steps should be. They do agree on one thing: The economy is strengthening faster than they expected. (July 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Chancellor: Paying the piper for pandemic recovery

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The war on Covid-19 has proved remarkably expensive. The U.S. federal deficit last year ran to $3.4 trillion. That’s nearly 95% of Washington’s total tax take. As the crisis eases, policymakers are thinking about how to foot the bill, as my Breakingviews colleagues expected they would during the height of the pandemic. Past wars have brought forth new taxes. It’s time to reconsider fresh sources of government revenue – levies which not only raise money but redress economic and social ailments.
Public Healthbizjournals

Pay gap widened between male, female startup CEOs during pandemic

The pay gap between male and female startup CEOs grew wider during the pandemic, according to a study published over the weekend. Female CEOs took hefty salary reductions and are typically earning less in 2020 than they did in 2019 before Covid-19 disrupted the world economy. The average salary of male CEOs, meanwhile, increased both last year and this year, according to the report.
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

No Pay Rise Since Pandemic for Two-Thirds of Cyber Pros

Two-thirds (67%) of cybersecurity professionals have not received a pay rise in the past 12 months, despite cyber being rated as the scarcest technology skill in the world, according to a new study by recruitment firm Harvey Nash. The global survey of almost 6000 technologists showed that the rate of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy