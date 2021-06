BELEN — Even though he never thought he would ever be Belen fire chief, Nathan Godfrey was appointed to the position last week. After Mayor Jerah Cordova selected Godfrey for the position, the Belen City Council unanimously approved the nomination. Godfrey, who has been the assistant chief for nearly 20 years, replaces Bret Ruff, who resigned last month after being unable to fulfill his contract due to not being able to transfer his EMS certification from Nevada.