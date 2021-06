OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 1, 2021. Sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased 45% to $14,742,900 as compared to $10,202,502 recorded in the second quarter of 2020. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $2,062,172 versus $1,914,867 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1,724,938 as compared to $1,550,004 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.47 per share compared to $0.43 per share last year.