At about a grand, the Aventon Pace 350 falls into that price level where e-bikes can get sketchy (lithium-ion battery technology is still pricey, so manufacturers must save costs elsewhere), but our test revealed this bike delivers a quality ride. The class-2 e-bike rolls on 27.5x2.2-inch Kenda Kwick Seven Sport tires, stops via Tektro mechanical disc brakes, and tops out at 20 mph, whether you get there by pedal-assist or the throttle. You don’t get fenders or integrated lights, but the Pace 350 is totally viable for commuting—the 7-speed Shimano Tourney drivetrain offers five satisfying levels of pedal assist.