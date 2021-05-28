FL Man Trying to Rescue Parrots on Utility Pole Nearly Electrocuted

A 25-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he got jolted by an electric shock while trying to rescue parrots perched on a utility pole platform in Coral Springs. He was using a pole of some kind to try to reach the birds early Thursday morning when he touched the power line, according to Coral Springs Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Mosner. The man suffered second- and third-degree burns to 50% of his body, Mosner said.