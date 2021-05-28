Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

FL Man Trying to Rescue Parrots on Utility Pole Nearly Electrocuted

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he got jolted by an electric shock while trying to rescue parrots perched on a utility pole platform in Coral Springs. He was using a pole of some kind to try to reach the birds early Thursday morning when he touched the power line, according to Coral Springs Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Mosner. The man suffered second- and third-degree burns to 50% of his body, Mosner said.

www.fireengineering.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrots#Birds#Utility Pole#Accident#Sun Sentinel#Coral Springs Fire Rescue#Broward Health North#Broward Sheriff Office#Florida Power Light#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
Apollo Beach, FLUS News and World Report

Officials: Body of Man Who Tried to Rescue 2 Recovered

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies believe they found the body Monday of a good Samaritan who tried to rescue a father and son who drowned off a Tampa Bay area beach last week. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference that he believes the body...
Richland County, NDDaily News

Teenage girl rescued from car, electrocution risk

Teamwork between a trapped 16-year-old girl and law enforcement helped save her from serious injury when rains and winds swept the Southern Red River Valley Monday, June 7. Rich Schock, fire chief for Kindred, North Dakota, declined to further identify the girl beyond saying she was a resident of the area. He did praise her and a team of approximately 14 emergency responders for remaining calm and responsible as safety was restored at the scene.
Hidalgo County, TXKRGV

14-year-old boy dies after being electrocuted near Mission

A teenage boy unplugging an extension cord that was fully submerged in water died Friday morning outside the city of Mission. According to Hidalgo County Fire Marshall Homero Garza, the extension cord was connected from a house to a trailer home on the 3700 block of North Palm Leaf Circle in La Homa. The 14-year-old boy was walking through a puddle of water when he was electrocuted and died at around 11:20 a.m.
Indian River County, FLveronews.com

Driver hurt after crashing into utility pole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A van driver was taken to a trauma center as a precaution after officials said he crashed into a utility pole Monday morning. The single-vehicle wreck happened at 10:30 a.m. at southbound U.S. 1 and Highland Drive Southeast in south county, Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Kyle Kofke said. The crash impact left the power pole leaning at a diagonal angle.
AnimalsThe Independent

Bear stuck on utility pole is rescued in Arizona

This video shows a bear that got stuck on a tall utility pole in the US state of Arizona. Its head is seen trapped in the spokes at the top of the pole in the footage broadcast on Fox News. Utility workers spotted the young bear on Monday. They cut...
LifestylePosted by
IBTimes

6-Foot-Long Alligator Chasing Customers Through Restaurant Parking Lot Caught And Relocated

It seems like alligators also get a hankering for fast food sometimes as one was found in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant in Florida. The sheriff's deputies responded to the situation after learning the 6-foot-long reptile was chasing scared customers. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) personnel at the restaurant to find several scared pedestrians.
Suttons Bay, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Traverse City man killed by electrocution during art project in Suttons Bay

SUTTONS BAY — A Traverse City man died during the weekend when electrocuted while working on an art project, authorities said. Investigators classified the death as suspicious and said they continue to probe the incident. Leelanau County Sheriff’s deputies and Suttons Bay/Bingham EMS emergency responders were sent just after 10:30...
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Man electrocuted while working on power lines

A contractor was air lifted to a Galveston hospital after he came in contact with high power lines earlier this week. Port Arthur Fire Acting Deputy Chief Paul Washburn said the call came in about 5:15 p.m. Monday to 201 Valley Forge off Procter Street Extension. The electrocuted man was...
Accidentsmelodyinter.com

Police: Man electrocuted by farm fence in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG, June 13 — A 56-year-old man was electrocuted after he was believed to have connected his household electricity supply to a fence around his nearby farm to prevent animals from entering the farm in Kampung Star Baru here. Mokhtar Mat Nor was found dead by his neighbour at...
Rusk, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Single car accident downs utility pole

A single-car accident downed a utility pole at the intersection of US 69 South and F.M. 2972 in Rusk. Drivers should avoid the intersection, if possible. It is not currently known if the driver was injured as a result of the crash.
California StateSan Mateo Daily Journal

Plane at bottom of California lake is not from 1965 crash

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — A small plane recently spotted by sonar at the bottom of a Northern California lake is not the wreck of an aircraft that disappeared into the water after a midair collision in 1965, authorities said Wednesday. The possibility arose last week when wreckage was spotted by...