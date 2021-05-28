8 Memphis Podcasts To Keep You Entertained and Informed

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Receiving your daily dose of beauty and fashion expertise audibly instead of visually may seem challenging to grasp. However, when it comes to stylish expertise and intriguing content, the beauty and fashion industry are the voices to be heard. Whether you are in need of some sheer entertainment, pop culture tea along with the latest fashion trends, fashion history, or looking for ways to enhance your beauty internally, here are five beauty/fashion podcasts you should tune into.