Georgia Bulldogs to Host Multiple Elite American Heritage Prospects

ATHENS - Which players are intrinsically motivated enough to do what it takes to lead the Georgia Bulldogs?. College football’s offseason generally produces two things – questions and hope. The questions are always numerous, the hope eternal. This might be a big week for Kirby Smart’s recruiting efforts, but of the questions facing the 2021 version of the Georgia Bulldogs, one of the most critical is which players will emerge as the team leaders. Which individual, or group of individuals, will fellow teammates look to during workouts, practice, and game situations? Before we explore who the candidates may be, let’s first look at some leadership criteria that’s required to be “that guy”. And in doing so, let’s think back to the 2017 season and the leaders from that squad. Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Roquan Smith, Lorenzo Carter and Isaiah Wynn were easily the most memorable from that season. So, what made those players special? What attributes made them “that guy”?