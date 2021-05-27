Cancel
Georgia Bulldogs to Host Multiple Elite American Heritage Prospects

Cover picture for the articleKirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to host a group of highly-rankled prospects from the prestigious American Heritage program in Florida. Dawg Post has confirmed that five-star WR Brandon Inniss‍, four-star WR Santana Fleming‍, four-star safety Daemon Fagan‍, and four-star running back Mark Fletcher will all be in Athens on June 5th.

