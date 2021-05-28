Cancel
Environment

Friday, May 28 morning weather

KDRV
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, May 28 morning weather. Sunny and warm weather will be in place today with even warmer temperatures this weekend.

www.kdrv.com
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Heavy Rain Thursday Night and Friday morning

Chillicothe received more than 4 inches of rain since Thursday morning and rain remains in the forecast for the next few days. Heavier amounts of rain are likely in some areas from the storms that moved through last night. The heavy rain is causing flooding on smaller creeks and area rivers and flash flooding is possible. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 7:00 am Saturday.
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Unsettled weather, Friday into the weekend..

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - June is peak times for thunderstorms, so we shouldn’t be surprised when the weather turns unsettled. And unsettled it will be to close out the week. Moisture will continue to push into the region making it feel a bit sticky, but also fueling up potential showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Today we see some storms develop in the southwest part of the state as well as the Panhandle as an upper level wave moves east; a mid level low pressure system will track east across the state increasing the coverage area of thunderstorms in Western Nebraska.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Weather Alert: Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says more active weather is coming Friday afternoon and into the evening. Severe weather could develop after 3pm with a concern for some hail and wind gusts to 65 mph. Once the storms get going, they will move east and continue into the night.
Environmentnbcboston.com

Friday Morning Showers, Downpours as Heat Wave Moves in

A small weather system is hobbling through New England this morning, providing a gray, cool backdrop to an otherwise sweltering forecast. While the showers won’t be enough to wash out the entire day, there may be some BRIEF healthy bursts of rain in some locations. As this system unravels this afternoon, some sun will break through from time to time. And don’t fret over your Friday night plans - skies should clear for a spectacular sunset (and moonrise).
EnvironmentWLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

Typical summer heat & pop-up showers for now. Then, Gulf moisture may bring a wetter pattern to parts of the region by Sunday or Monday. There has been a lot of rain these past several days. We are finally seeing a summertime pattern setting up over South Mississippi. While it will not be rain free, it will be a little drier with more sunshine. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the 70s. We could see some patchy fog developing. On and off showers will still be possible, especially in the afternoon hours. Any heavy rain could lead to some localized flash flooding within the summertime downpours. When it’s not raining, it will be warm to hot and humid.
Environmentlittlehamptongazette.co.uk

Sussex weather forecast for Friday, June 25

It is a rather dull and cloudy start with some outbreaks of rain forecast. However, some brighter spells are forecast for this afternoon, the Met Office says, although there will be the chance of the odd heavy shower. The maximum temperature forecast is 22 degrees Celsius. By tonight, any daytime...
Susanville, CAsusanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for June 25, 2021

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Environmentpantheonsite.io

Friday morning forecast June 25th

Temperatures are starting to rise on the South Coast and in the interior, but cooling still on the Central Coast. Coastal areas will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s to low 90s. The Central Coast continues to be affected by the marine layer. The South...
Chicago, ILthebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago weather: another wave of downpours arrives early Friday morning

CHICAGO (TBEN) – Heavy showers and encrusted thunderstorms are coming with our next wave from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday. A lightning watch for our southern counties until Saturday morning. The highest rainfall totals expected in our viewing area are expected in these counties. 2 policemen among those injured...
Chicago, ILnewsfinale.com

Chicago Weather: Storms, mainly in the morning, Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) — Storms Friday, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low 80s. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app. Here’s your 7-day weather forecast. Friday: Storms, mainly morning. High: 83, Low: 67. Saturday Rain, mainly at night. High: 80, Low: 66. Sunday: Rain early....