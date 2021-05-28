Make a Splash with these Poolside Attire and Accessories
Summer in New Orleans is fast approaching along with big plans to spend the season poolside. From swimming and lounging to festive gatherings, look and stay cool in splendid swimsuits and comfortable cover ups, stock up on outdoor games and floats, and entertain with ease with a beautiful backyard tablescape. Beat the heat in style with summery accessories, plenty of sunscreen, and most importantly, your seasonal beverage of choice. Cheers!www.nolaadore.com