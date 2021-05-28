Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Make a Splash with these Poolside Attire and Accessories

By Michaela Bechler
nolaadore.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer in New Orleans is fast approaching along with big plans to spend the season poolside. From swimming and lounging to festive gatherings, look and stay cool in splendid swimsuits and comfortable cover ups, stock up on outdoor games and floats, and entertain with ease with a beautiful backyard tablescape. Beat the heat in style with summery accessories, plenty of sunscreen, and most importantly, your seasonal beverage of choice. Cheers!

www.nolaadore.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attire#Poolside#Swimsuits#Sunscreen#Outdoor Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Historical Date Night

We always advocate for a good date night at “Let Them Eat Cake.” After the year we’ve all had, it’s important to check in with your spouse-to-be and add a little fun into the mix. As the city begins to loosen coronavirus restrictions, more events are popping up around New Orleans.
New Orleans, LAverylocal.com

Here’s your guide to Indian Food in New Orleans

From curry to chaat, trying new foods is a great way to travel without a passport. Here in New Orleans, we’re fortunate to live in a city that draws on the culinary traditions of many places. In the last few years, Indian cuisine has begun to take off here. Whether you’re looking for something on the traditional end, more casual, or somewhere in the middle, you’re sure to find the perfect place to get your fix. Here are a few spots to get you started.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

See new opening date for Cool Zoo; how to reserve tickets

Audubon's Cool Zoo, the popular water park inside the New Orleans zoo, will reopen on June 16 after being closed last season because of COVID-19, officials announced Monday. The Cool Zoo will follow a Wednesday-through-Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, when the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The attraction is slated to close for the season on Labor Day (Sept. 6).
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WWL

Recipe: No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait

NEW ORLEANS — No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait. Puree strawberries and push through a fine mesh strainer to remove seeds if desired. In a large bowl combine cream cheese and strawberry puree. Slowly add powdered sugar and mix until light and fluffy. Fold whipped cream into strawberry mixture until completely...
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
New Orleans, LAnolaweekend.com

Audubon announces Cool Zoo and Lazy River opening date for 2021 season

Audubon Zoo’s popular water attractions, Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river, will reopen on June 16 for the 2021 season, Audubon Nature Institute announced in a release. This marks the first time Cool Zoo will reopen after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. This year, the attractions will open on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, after which the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The water park is scheduled to close for the 2021 season on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and YMCA Officials Announce Combining of CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup into New “Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a joint news conference today, Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and YMCA of Greater New Orleans officials announced they are teaming up for a brand new, exciting combination of the CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup into the “Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic.” The newly combined 3.1-mile race will premier as an in-person event on Saturday, November 13 in City Park.