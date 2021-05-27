Letter to the editor: Legislators must support our nursing homes

When I was 16, my grandparents were in the early throes of Alzheimer’s disease. My family and I decided it’d be best that they move in with us, so we could give them the support they needed. While I originally considered studying nutrition in college, after being a caregiver for my grandparents, I decided to pursue nursing for my undergraduate degree. While in school, I also worked formally in residential long-term care, first as an aide, and then as a nurse case manager after graduating. My primary role was helping cognitively impaired adults navigate their healthcare and facilitating access to needed services.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO