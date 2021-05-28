New unemployment claims fell last week

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF), a bank holding company which provides retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage, and other financial services, saw its stock fall by 6.7% to $20 over the last five trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 decreased 0.3% over the same period. Further, the company’s stock dropped 13% over the last twenty-one trading days, as compared to a 2% increase in the S&P500. On June 8th, RF announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire home improvement lender EnerBank USA for $960 million in an all-cash deal, which is expected to close in the fourth-quarter of FY2021. This is a main reason behind the recent stock movement.