New unemployment claims fell last week

By Micah Danney
alreporter.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 8,698 new unemployment claims filed last week, according to the Alabama Department of Labor, down from 9,377 the previous week. Of the new claims, 6,174 are estimated to be related to COVID-19, representing 71 percent, the same percentage as the previous week’s claims.

www.alreporter.com
