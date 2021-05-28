New unemployment claims fell last week

26 states are now planning to end, or have already ended, the enhanced $300 federal unemployment benefit before its official expiration date. The extra $300 was provided on top of state unemployment insurance and was scheduled to expire on September 6; however, 25 Republican-led states and 1 Democratic-led one announced that they would cut off the $300 before that data. Governors in these states have argued that the expanded unemployment benefit payments have created a disincentive for workers to return to jobs. Job search data by Indeed Hiring Lab provides a clue into what happened when states declared benefits would expire early.